Home / Sports / PETITION: Delay action on PC football

PETITION: Delay action on PC football

Mon, 10/23/2017 - 11:38pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
gopetition.com
Target: The Board of Trustees and Administration of Presbyterian College - Attention PC alumni, current students, and friends of Presbyterian College Please take time to sign the petition to delay the decision to make changes to the football program. Now is the time to band together to make sure the PC we know and love remains.
 
Region:
United States of America
Website:
www.facebook.com

Presbyterian College's Board of Trustees intends to vote on November 11, 2017, to remove athletic scholarships from the D1 football team (potentially entering the Pioneer league). An issue as big as football and athletics that will have implications across every aspect of campus life should be made with input from students, athletes, alumni and the larger PC family. An opportunity to voice our thoughts must be heard BEFORE a vote. Since the Board of Trustees will expect Alumni to support the college following the decision, they should stop and listen before making the final decision. By signing this petition, you are asking that the vote is delayed until an open and transparent investigation occurs, making sure that all options have been explored.

We, the undersigned, call on the Presbyterian College Board of Trustees and Administration to delay the vote to make changes to the football program until an open and transparent investigation occurs, input is gathered from all affected parties (including alumni) and all options have been explored.
 
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/delay-the-vote.html#.We6oJQZJnkc.fa...

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here