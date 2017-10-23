PETITION: Delay action on PC football

Target: The Board of Trustees and Administration of Presbyterian College - Attention PC alumni, current students, and friends of Presbyterian College Please take time to sign the petition to delay the decision to make changes to the football program. Now is the time to band together to make sure the PC we know and love remains. Region: United States of America Website: www.facebook.com

Presbyterian College's Board of Trustees intends to vote on November 11, 2017, to remove athletic scholarships from the D1 football team (potentially entering the Pioneer league). An issue as big as football and athletics that will have implications across every aspect of campus life should be made with input from students, athletes, alumni and the larger PC family. An opportunity to voice our thoughts must be heard BEFORE a vote. Since the Board of Trustees will expect Alumni to support the college following the decision, they should stop and listen before making the final decision. By signing this petition, you are asking that the vote is delayed until an open and transparent investigation occurs, making sure that all options have been explored.