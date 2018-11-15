PC's newest student-athletes

THE NEW BLUE HOSE: Sharp Announces the Signing of Gaddy and Stockton, PC Women’s Basketball w- softball, women's soccer added.

Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the signing of guards Shariah Gaddy (Pineville, N.C.) and Georgia Stockton (Rabun, Ga.) to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Georgia to our program,” said Coach Sharp. “She is more than just a great basketball player, she is an awesome leader, role model, and student. She will bring us an array of skill to the perimeter. She has a quick first step and the ability to create for others. We are excited to have us join our PC family!”

Georgia Stockton – Guard – 5-7 – Rabun, Ga. / Rabun

High School: Scored 21.1 points with 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.1 assists per game in high school … Shot 40% from behind the arc and 80.2% from the free throw line … Named Region Player of the Year and 1st Team All-State as a junior … Collected 1000 career points prior to the start of her senior season … Named GACA All-Star Game Weight Training Worker Award winner … Was also a cross country runner on a state runner-up team, she placed 5th individually.

Personal: Georgia Kaylin Stockton was born in Demorest, Ga. to Rob and Sherrie Stockton … Her dad played football at Georgia Southern and her mom was a basketball player at Erskine … Runs a non-profit organization called Radiate Missions that provides bibles to children in poverty … President of Student Against Destructive Decisions … Vice President of National Honor Society … Leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Interact Club … Involved in the RCHS Pageant Student Leadership Team and School News Team … Chose PC because of the combination of top notch academics, the chance to play Division I, and the special feeling she got when she saw campus and met the team … Currently undecided on her major.

When asked about Gaddy, Coach Sharp said, “We are anxious to add a player like Shariah to our program. She has a tremendous up side as a player and will bring us needed length and athleticism on the perimeter. Shariah has a great reputation for her energy and work ethic that makes her a great fit for our team. She takes a lot of pride in the classroom and we cannot wait for her to join our PC family.”

Shariah Gaddy – SG – 5-11 – Pineville, N.C. / South Mecklenburg

High School:Scored 12 points with 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks per game in high school … Named Team MVP and was an All-Conference selection as a sophomore and junior … Conference Tournament Champion 2018 … West Regional Semifinals 2018.

Personal: Shariah Faith Gaddy was born in Matthews, N.C. to Tim and Bernelle Gaddy … Was a member of the National Honor Society, PEARLS club, and the NAACP in high school … Chose PC because she immediately felt comfortable around her future teammates, the campus was beautiful, and believes that Coach Sharp can help her become the best player she can be … Intends to major in biology.

PC Men’s Basketball Inks Three

Presbyterian College and head men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns announced the signing of forwards Owen McCormack (Advance, N.C.), CJ Melton (Hoover, Ala.), and RJ Wilson (Raleigh, N.C.) to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

“Our coaching staff did an excellent job with these three young men and their families,” said Kerns. “Owen, CJ, and RJ are excellent additions and will continue to build our roster with high character young men who are serious about their academics while also being exciting basketball players. We are thrilled about each one of them in their own way and what they can bring to our roster. What I love about all three of them and their families is they all really embraced and fell in love with Presbyterian College. They are going to be very good players and most importantly represent PC and our basketball with style and class.”

Owen McCormack - F - 6-9 - 212 - Advance, N.C./Davie

High School: He has played varsity basketball since his sophomore year ... Team finished tied for second in conference in 2017-2018 and advancing to the first round of the state tournament ... His team is headed to the 2018-19 season predicted to win conference and make a playoff run ... Last season McCormack was a member of the All-Conference team ... As a sophomore he averaged 12 ppg and 9 rpg, his junior season it improved to 14 ppg and 9 rpg ... A member of the National Honor Roll and the A/B Honor Roll, he already owns multiple student-athlete awards

Personal: Born in Winston-Salem, N.C., parents are Paul and Fiona McCormack ... Chose PC because it felt like home to him and the atmosphere was right as far ... Intends to go into the Data Analytics field.

“We are super excited about adding Owen to our basketball family,” “Owen has a very high basketball IQ and is extremely skilled and stretches the floor with is ability to shoot the ball from 3pt. He is an excellent student and fits the way we like to play with his skillset, but also has some toughness and ability to rebound the ball. Owen is someone we want in our program from a basketball, character, and teammate standpoint, as he comes from wonderful parents in Fiona and Paul. He played for a very good AAU program in Team Winston and has been very well coached by Mike Absher at Davie Co. High School. Owen is a great fit for Presbyterian College, our program, and the Clinton community. Owen is an exciting player and we cannot wait to get him on campus! Please welcome Owen and his parents to the PC family.”

CJ Melton - G - 6-4 - 167 - Hoover, Ala./Hoover

High School: Played on the varsity team for two years at Hoover High School ... His sophomore season his team went to the elite eight in the 7A AHSAA tournament, ending that year with a 27-8 record ... As a junior he went to the elite eight in the 7A ASHAA tournament ending with a 30-5 record ... Earned All-Area Tournament honors the last two seasons ... Clubbed at Pro One Select ...

Personal: Born in Birmingham, Ala. ... Parents are Clifford and Natalie Melton ... Chose PC because it just felt like home ... It's close to his family ... He loved the campus and the way the classrooms are set ... Intends to major in math.

“We are super excited about adding CJ to our basketball family,” “CJ has very high ceiling and can play multiple positions on the offensive end and provides some great length on the defensive end with his long wingspan. He is a worker and has a great passion to play and develop. He is someone our staff identified and pursued greatly because of the overall fit on and off the court. He comes from a wonderful family and parents in Cliff and Natalie. He played for a very good AAU program in Pro One Select and has been very well coached by Charles Burkett at Hoover High School. CJ is a great fit for Presbyterian College, our program, and the Clinton community. CJ is an exciting player and we cannot wait to get him on campus! Please welcome CJ and parents Cliff, Natalie, and sister Sydney to the PC family.”

RJ Wilson - F - 6-6 - 240 - Raleigh, N.C./Leesville

High School: Heading into the season he has amassed 1,148 career points and 772 rebounds ... A member of the A/B Honor Roll ... Played AAU basketball for Garner Road ...

Personal: From Raleigh, N.C., he is the son Pamela Harris ... Chose PC because he likes the people here ... Intends to major in the Health Science field.

“We are super excited about adding RJ to our basketball family. RJ is a skilled big who is versatile and gives us some additional help in the front court. He has great size combined with the skillset of a guard with his ability to pass and handle the ball. RJ is a first class person and is a great addition to our program on many levels. “He comes from a wonderful Mother in Pamela Harris. He played for a very good High School coach in Russ Frazier at Leesville Road High School and has played in a winning culture. RJ also played for the highly renowned AAU program in Garner Road. RJ is a great fit for Presbyterian College, our program, and the Clinton community. RJ is an exciting player and we cannot wait to get him on campus! Please welcome RJ and his mother Pamela to the PC family.”

PC Volleyball Signs Three

Presbyterian College and head volleyball coach Korrinn Burgess announced the signing of middle blocker/right-side hitter Paige Cairns (Canton, Ga.), outside hitter Gracie Davis (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), and middle blocker Taylor James (Accokeek, Md.) to National Letters of Intent to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

Paige Cairns – MB/RS – 5-10 – Canton, Ga./Creekview H.S.

High School: Two-year letter winner on the volleyball team and one-year letter winner on the swim team at Creekview … Accumulated 398 kills and 283 digs in two varsity seasons as an outside hitter … Named to the All-Area (6-AAAAAA) team in 2017 and 2018 … Named 1st Team All-County in Cherokee County, Ga. … Was named team Most Valuable Player and Co-Captain … Swam for ten years.

Club: Played for A5 Mizuno Volleyball Club as a junior and senior as an outside, middle, and right side hitter.

Personal: Paige Cecilia Cairns was born in Toledo, Ohio to Brian and Suzanne Cairns … Was a member of the National Honor Society at Creekview and ranked 11th in her graduating class of 415 … Chose PC because she loved the PC environment … Intends to major in Business.

“Paige is still fairly new to volleyball after a career as a talented swimmer,” said Coach Burgess. “She has an impressive vertical and can play any position across the front row. She is an extremely hard worker and has a fun personality to match!”

Gracie Davis – OH – 6-0 – Myrtle Beach, S.C./Myrtle Beach, H.S.

High School: Six-year starter for Myrtle Beach … Compiled over 2,000 kills in her high school career as an outside hitter … Averaged 14.5 kills per match in the regular season and 18 kills per match in the playoffs … Four-time SC Region 6 AAAA Champion (2014-17) … Two-time Lower State Champion (2016-17) … Class AAAA State Champion 2017 … CAWS Class AAAA Player of the year 2017 … HS Sports Report Class AAAA Player of the Year 2018 … Five-time North South All-Star (2014-18) … Six-time All-State selection (2013-18) … Five-time All-Region selection (2014-18) … Region Player of the Year 2011 … Member of the USA Volleyball Future Select Team.

Club: Played for the Grand Stand Juniors from 2010-18.

Personal: Mary Grace “Gracie” Davis was born in Conway, S.C. to Martha and Jody Davis … Sister Katie played volleyball at UNC Asheville and beach volleyball at Coastal Carolina … Her mother, Martha, was a Coastal Carolina volleyball player … Her father, Jody, played tennis at Coastal Carolina … Member of the National Honor Society at Myrtle Beach, as well as the Social Studies, Spanish, and Mathematics Honor Societies … Chose PC because it felt like home … Intends to major in Allied Health Science.

“Gracie has a very high volleyball IQ and will add even more depth to our outside hitter position,” said Coach Burgess. “We’re excited to have such a solid in-state addition to our team.

Taylor James – MB – 6-3 – Accokeek, Md./From the Heart Christian School

High School: Played on varsity for five seasons at From the Heart Christian School … Named Team MVP four times (2015-18) … Led the team in kills, blocks, and aces each season from freshman to senior year … Made it to the Championship every year … Also ran the 100, 200, and 400 meters for the Glenarden Track Club, placing 3rd in the 100m as a freshman.

Club: Played for Grit Volleyball up an age level for the past three seasons … While playing for the Virginia Juniors 17’s team, played in the USA Volleyball Nationals in Minneapolis … Played in AAU Nationals in Orlando three times (15’s, 16’s, 18’s).

Personal: Taylor Mary James was born in Accokeek, Md. to Russell and Jeanette James Jr. … Worked as a summer intern at the Washington D.C. Attorney General’s Office for the past two years … Volunteered with the United States Attorney’s Office Leadership Academy and Martha’s Table to help feed the homeless in Washington, D.C. … Member of the National Honor Society and “A” Honor Roll from 2014-18 … Four-time Presidential Academic Award recipient … Won the Science Fair in 11th Grade … Chose PC because of the family atmosphere, high academics, outstanding coaching staff, the opportunity to study abroad, and award-winning college professors … Intends to major in Pre-Law.

“Taylor will add some much needed depth to our middle blocker position,” said Coach Burgess. “She has a quiet demeanor off the court, but is extremely competitive on the court.”

PC Baseball Signs Six

Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock announced the signing of six student-athletes to NLIs on Thursday. Allen Brown, Chase Hughes, Isaiah Canty, Kyle Merkle, Landon Shaw and Tyler Myers will each join the program beginning with the 2020 season.

“I am excited about each of our incoming recruits and the impact they will have on the Blue Hose baseball program for years to come,” said Pollock. “More importantly, the character of each signee is ‘off the charts”. I have enjoyed getting to know their families, and I look forward to the honor and privilege of mentoring them for the next four years. My hat goes off to my assistant coaches for their hard work and a job well done.”

Kyle Merkle – 1B – R/R – 6-6 – 230 – Brandon, Fla. – Bloomingdale Senior HS

Lettered at Bloomingdale Senior High School… was named a 2018 Rawlings Preseason Underclassman All-American… hit .268 with six home runs and a .480 slugging percentage… district runners up and regional qualifiers during the 2017 season… district champions and regional qualifiers during the 2018 season… played for Ostingers Baseball Academy in club ball… president of the Bloomingdale High School National Honor Society… Member of Bloomingdale’s National English Honor Society… Member of Bloomingdale’s Rho Kappa… mother, Abi, played basketball and softball at Pasco Hernandino Community College…

Chase Hughes – 1B – R/R – 6-2 – 190 – Georgetown, S.C. – Carolina Forest HS

Lettered at Carolina Forest High School… was 2016 region and district champions… 2018 MVP of the Carolina Border Battle… 2018 team academic award for highest GPA… 2x preseason Perfect Game underclass All-American… 5x Perfect Game All-Tournament team… 2016 Atlantic Coast Underclass Showcase Top Prospect Team… Perfect Game #1 First Baseman in the State of South Carolina… hit .400 with a .494 on base percentage and an .862 slugging… had 15 home runs while knocking in 48 runs… threw 23.2 IP with a 3-0 record and 22 strikeouts with a 1.47 ERA and a 1.056 WHIP… member of the FCA…

Tyler Myers – MI – R/R – 5-11 – 160 – Burlington, N.C. – East Chapel Hill HS

Played three years at Rivermill Academy… set records at Rivermill including batting average (.472), hits (50), on base percentage (.587), RBI’s (44) and slugging percentage (.750)… named to All-Conference team three consecutive years… received Graham All-Tournament Batting Title with a .714 average… named to Graham All-Tournament team… received team MVP and Offensive Award during his sophomore and junior years… played for the Dirtbags in club ball… finished in fall showcase season with .522 batting average… was named to Perfect Game All Tournament Team in Fort Myers, Fla… as a member of the soccer team he was named to All-Conference during his freshman and sophomore years… he was junior class vice president… a member of the National Honors Society for two years…

Allen Brown – C – R/R – 5-11 – 190 – Decatur, Ga. – Loganville Christian Academy

Played at Loganville Christian Academy… was all region and second team All-County… high school team MVP… lead the team in Home Runs, RBI, walks and slugging percentage… selected to play in preseason 2018 Under Armor Tournament… named to top prospect list and team by perfect game… named to All-Tournament team by Perfect Game for summer of 2018… selected to play in Georgia underclassman top 100 high school baseball… during his junior year hit .392 with a .696 slugging and hit three homers and 27 runs batted in… made the honor roll…

Landon Shaw – MI – R/R – 5-9 – 160 – Greenville, S.C. – Riverside HS

Two-time conference champion as a middle infielder at Riverside High School… 2017 and 2018 all region selection… batted .410 during his junior season with 18 doubles and a pair of home runs… was 2018 all-state selection… also made it to the semifinals twice during his time at Riverside… he is a part of the executive committee… he also does volunteer work with Service Learning…

Isaiah Canty – OF/3B – R/R – 6-1 – 205 – Columbia, S.C. – Spring Hill HS

Played two years at Spring Hill High School… was named region 5AAAAA All-Region 2017-18… played in the Palmetto games during 2017 and 2018 season… hit .323 with 12 doubles and three triples… he also scored 12 runs while knocking in 11 and adding a .447 on base percentage to his stat line… member of National Honor Society recognized as an Athletic Scholar by maintaining a 4.0 GPA…

Blue Hose Softball Inks Five

Presbyterian College and head softball coach David Williams announced the signing of outfielder Faith Bennett (Temple, Ga.), catcher/infielder Samantha Bryant (Bennettsville, S.C.), pitcher Jenna Greene (Hamlet, N.C.), pitcher Haley Haselden (Hemmingway, S.C.), and infielder Layna Johnson (Aynor, S.C.) to National Letters of Intent to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

Signees are:

Faith Bennett – OF – Temple, Ga./Central Carroll H.S.

High School: Batted .448 her senior season, scoring 30 runs and swiping 26 bases … Three-time member of the All-State team (2015-17) … Four-time All-Region selection (2015-18) and 2018 Region Player of the Year … Three-time All-Area player (2015-17) … Participant in the 2018 GADC All-State Game … Named 2017 CCHS Team MVP, 2016 CCHS Offensive Player of the Year, and 2015 Newcomer of the Year … GHSA AAAA State Champion.

“Faith is a dynamic player that can kick start an offense and create opportunities on the bases with her speed. Defensively she possesses a great deal of range, providing maximum coverage. We look forward to her addition to our outfield and offensive lineup.”

Samantha Bryant – C/IF – Bennettsville, S.C./Marlboro Academy

High School: Batted .390 for her high school career with 26 home runs, 135 runs batted in, and a .475 on-base percentage … Three-time All-State selection (2015-17) … Four-time All-Region player (2015-18) … Named Marlboro Academy Defensive MVP four times (2015-18).

“Samantha is a power hitting Catcher that has a strong presence behind the plate. She does an excellent job of managing the game and pitching staff. Her addition adds more power to the lineup, while allowing a person to rotate in the battery.”

Jenna Greene – P – Hamlet, N.C/Marlboro Academy

High School: Held a 19-4 record as a junior in 125.1 innings pitched with a 0.56 ERA and 231 strikeouts … Has collected 773 strikeouts over her high school career … 2017 2A SCISA State Champion … Two-time 2A SCISA All-Region Player of the Year (2016-17) and two-time member of the 2A SCISA North-South All-Star team (2017-18) … 2017 HSSR SCISA Co-2A Women’s Player of the Year … Named Marlboro Academy MVP three times (2016-18).

“Jenna is tremendous pitcher that has had success at both the high school and travel ball level. She has pitched against some of the best competition across the country to help prepare her for college. We look forward to her addition to our pitching staff.”

Haley Haselden – P – Hemingway, S.C./USC Salkehatchie

2018 (at USC Salkehatchie): Recorded the 19th most strikeouts in the country, 176, and held the ninth best strikeouts per game average, 8.95 … Pitched 137.2 innings and held opponent batting average to .200.

High School: Pitched 162 innings her senior season with a 0.50 ERA and 249 strikeouts … Batted .344 with 15 home runs and 54 runs batted in … All-State selection.

“Haley is a left handed pitcher that has great movement. She commands the game very well and has great composure. Haley will definitely provide a different look for us in the circle and is a great addition to our pitching staff. “

Layna Johnson – IF – Aynor, S.C./Aynor H.S.

High School: Batted .451 her junior season with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run, and 29 runs batted in … Named 2018 Sun News Toast of the Coast Player of the Year and Region VI 3A Player of the Year … Three-time All-State selection (2016-18) … Four-time All-Region player (2015-18) … 2018 State Player of the Year Qualifier.

“Layna is a solid infielder that has great range and a strong arm. Her offensive abilities are extremely valuable as well. Whether she is hitting for average or utilizing her speed on the bases. She adds depth to our infield and offensive lineup.”

Women's Soccer Signs Four

Presbyterian College and head women’s soccer coach Brian Purcell announced the signing of Amy Cloud, Bri Reynolds, Anna Stouffer and Megan Wilson to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

“We are thrilled to have these standout student-athletes joining us next fall,” said Purcell. “They represent everything that we think is important for our program. They are dedicated students, talented and hard working players, and young women with great character who will be assets to the team and College.”

Amy Cloud, Midfielder, 5-4, Farragut HS

High School: Two-time member of the All-State team (2016, 2017) … Three-time First team member of the All-District and All-Region teams … Named Team MVP in 2018 … Voted player with the Most Intensity in 2016 and Rookie of the Year in 2015 … Sub-State Finalist in 2016 and 2017.

Club: Played for FC Alliance in the ECNL … State Champion in 2016 and State Finalist in 2015.

Personal: Amy Michele Cloud was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Rusty and Patti Cloud … Sister Katie played soccer at Lee and father Rusty played baseball at Chattanooga State … President of Project U … Member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy … Wrote for the school newspaper … Volunteered at her local church, soup kitchen, and nursing home … Chose PC because of the PC community … Is currently undecided on a major.

Bri Reynolds, Forward, 5-7, Swansea HS

High School: Has recorded 149 goals and 48 assists for 346 points … Set the South Carolina single-season scoring record with 66 goals in 2018 … Three-time All-Region V-AAA All-Conference Player of the Year … Three-time All-Conference First Team member … Three-time member of the All-State team … Three-time member of the Viking Cup All-Tournament team … 2018 All-Chronicle and State Newspaper Midlands Staff Player of the Year … United Soccer Coaches High School and Max Preps Player of the Week … Featured on the All-USA watch list and Nations Elite Girls All-South Region … 38 goals, 16 assists, 92 points as a freshman … 45 goals, 7 assists, 97 points as a sophomore … 66 goals, 25 assists, 157 points as a junior.

Club: Played for SCUFC in the ECNL … Earned ECNL AYW Spotlight of the Week and Girl’s Goal of the Year honors.

Personal: Carlie Brianna “Bri” Reynolds was born in Columbia, S.C., to Harvey and Patti Reynolds … Volunteered with the special Olympics, her church, and in the soccer community through minicamps … Member of the A-B honor roll and Student Council … Chose PC for its small school feel, outstanding academic reputation, and a Division I athletic experience … Intends to major in physical therapy.

Anna Stouffer, Defender, 5-8, Bradley Central HS

High School: District runner-up in 2017 and 2018 … Named District MVP and District Defensive MVP in 2018 … Named to the All-State team in 2017 … Three-time All-Region team member (2016-18) … Four-time All-District team member (2015-18).

Personal: Anna Nicole Stouffer was born in Cleveland, Tennessee, to Jim and Rhonda Stouffer … Member of the Bear Scholar Honor Roll … Recipient of the AICE Diploma Scholar-Athlete Award … Vice President of Interact Club … Member of the National Honor Society and Cambridge department … Ranked 8th in her class of 400 students … Chose PC because she loved how welcoming everyone was and it felt right when she was on campus … Intends to major in biochemistry.

Megan Wilson, Defender, 5-8, Governor Thomas Johnson HS

High School: Four-year varsity letter winner in soccer and two-year varsity letter winner in track … Named team Player of the Year and the recipient of the Patriot Award in 2017 … 2019 Regional and State Champions … Earned the Dustin Muse Athletic Award … State qualifier in the 4X800m relay … Regional qualifier in the 1600m.

Club: Played for the Soccer Association of Columbia … State Cup Champion 2018 … NPL National Tournament Finalist 2018.

Personal: Megan Alexandra Wilson was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Christopher and Elizabeth Wilson … Sister Sarah is a swimmer at Campbell … Vice President of National Honor Society … Leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes … Member of Student Government Association and Math Honors Society … Volunteered at the Appalachian Service Project, Falling Springs Food Pantry, Frederick Food Bank, and as a sports camp counselor … Chose PC because of the peaceful atmosphere and campus and the combination of high academics and athletics … Intends to major in chemistry.

PC Lacrosse Signs Seven for 2019

Presbyterian College and head women’s lacrosse coach Jenna Handshoe announced the signing of seven student athletes on Monday. Abby Edisten, Maddy Foti, Tayler Hofmeister, Juliana San Lucas, Sophie Sullinger, Taryn Tomas and Ava Ward will join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

"We are excited with the addition of these seven young women," said Handshoe. "Their versatility and knowledge of the game is exactly what we are looking for with this class. With their wide array of skill and lacrosse knowledge, we are looking to have them make an immediate impact along with furthering our depth."

Abby Edmisten, Midfielder, 5-9, Cambridge HS

High School: Has collected 64 goals, 29 assists, 70 ground balls, and 91 draw controls … Started varsity every season and named Captain senior year … Team has made State Finals, Final Four, and Elite 8.

Club: Played for Southern Zone.

Personal: Abigail Baldwin “Abby” Edmisten was born in Milton, Georgia, to Paul and Chanda Edmisten … Member of the student-athlete honor roll … Part of the athletic training team … Chose PC she because it was the perfect place for her … Intends to major in sports medicine.

Maddy Foti, Midfielder, 5-6, Williamstown HS

High School: Three-year letter winner in both lacrosse and indoor track, two-year letter winner in soccer … Has collected 33 goals … Qualified for the 400m in the state sectionals.

Club: Played for the SJ Devils for two seasons … Also played on the New Jersey team that made the semifinals in the National Lacrosse Classic Tournament … All-Star in the National Lacrosse Classic Tournament.

Personal: Madison Anjolee “Maddy” Foti was born in Vorhees, New Jersey, to Mike and Irene Foti … Member of the National Honor Society … Volunteered with her team for community clean-up … Chose PC because it was the right fit for her, she loved the school and the team, and it’s in a warmer area … Intends to major in psychology.

Tayler Hofmeister, Attack, 5-3, Saint Dominic Savio CHS

High School: Four-year letter winner in both lacrosse and basketball … Made State playoffs for lacrosse as a freshman … Garnered 2ndTeam All-District, Academic All-State, and Unsung Hero Awards honors for basketball.

Personal: Tayler Patricia Hofmeister was born in Westminster, Maryland, to Tom and Donna Hofmeister … All A Honor Roll student … Member of the Timothy Team, which plans and helps with faith life … Student ambassador … Sister, Jordan, plays lacrosse at Belmont Abbey … Chose PC because of the community and the players on the team made her feel at home … Intends to major in business administration.

Juliana San Lucas, Defender, 5-4, The King’s Academy

High School: Two-sport athlete at The King’s Academy who also played libero for the volleyball team … Earned 2018 Honorable Mention All-County accolades from the Sun Sentinel and Palm Beach Post … 1stTeam All-District as a midfielder … 2018 SACSN All-Area Honors … Earned 1stTeam All-District honors a defender in 2017 and 2ndTeam All-District honors in 2016 … Named 2015 Brine All-American All-Star.

Personal: Juliana Katerine San Lucas was born in Margate, Florida, to Antonio and Karolina San Lucas … Chose PC because of her desire to help the program compete and thrive as well as the small class size with big campus feel … Undecided upon a major.

Sophie Sullinger, Midfielder, 5-4, Naples HS

High School: All-County First Team, Team MVP, and named Naples Daily News Southwest Florida Player of the Year in 2018 … Recorded 47 goals, 21 assists, 51 ground balls, and 56 draw controls in 2018 … District Champion in 2018 and District finalist in 2016 and 2017 … All-County Second Team in 2017 and All-County Honorable Mention in 2016.

Club: Played for the Naples Lacrosse Club.

Personal: Sophia Catherine “Sophie” Sullinger was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, to Kristin and Gary Sullinger … Recipient of the Naples High School Student-Athlete Award and Wellesley Book Award in 2018 … Has coached younger players for the Naples Lacrosse Club … Chose PC because it is a beautiful, welcoming school that perfectly fit her academic and athletic needs … Intends to major in English and biology.

Taryn Tomas, Defender, 5-5, Allatoona HS

High School: Played at Allatoona High School for head coach Laura Carmichael … Recorded two goals, two assists, 14 ground balls and 12 takeaways in 16 games as a defender her freshman year … Member of the Hotlanta Lacrosse team that won the 7v7 U-11 at the Fall Classic Lacrosse Fest.

Club: Played for Southern Zone.

Ava Ward, Midfielder, 5-4, Bishop England HS

High School: Has collected 110 goals, 31 assists, 137 ground balls, and 156 draw controls … Named US Lacrosse High School All-American in 2018 (62 goals, 21 assists) … Two-time member of the All-State team (2017-18) … 2ndTeam All Lower-State in 2016 … Three-time State Champion … Three-time member of the S.C. National Tournament team … Team is 48-3 in her three years on the team.

Club: Played for TLC 2019 White.

Personal: Ava Louise Ward was born in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to Davis and JoAnne Ward … Member of the Random Acts of Kindness Club and CSMC, a Christian club that worked on service projects around the community … Honor roll student … Chose PC because she loved the small, family-like atmosphere … Intends to major in psychology.