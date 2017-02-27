PC's Millner on All-Freshman team

Presbyterian College freshman Jo'Vontae Millner was named to the Big South All-Freshman team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and media panel.

The league made the announcement Monday afternoon in Charlotte.

Millner played and started in 24 games as a freshman until an injury sidelined him late in the season. He was the first Blue Hose to score over 20 points this season with 26 against The Citadel in November.

The Burlington, N.C., native pulled down a team-leading and career-high 12 rebounds against Coastal Georgia, also recording 10 points for his first double-double. The guard posted double-digit games 14 times and led the team in scoring in eight of those. He averaged 26.8 minutes per game as a freshman as well.

2016-17 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

First-Team All-Conference

Keon Johnson, G, Sr., Winthrop

Xavier Cooks, F, Jr., Winthrop

Ahmad Thomas, G, Jr., UNC Asheville

Chris Clemons, G, Soph., Campbell

MaCio Teague, G, Fr., UNC Asheville

Second-Team All-Conference

LaQuincy Rideau, G, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Miles Bowman Jr., F, R-Sr., High Point

Tyrell Nelson, F, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Jr., Liberty

Khris Lane, F, R-Jr., Longwood

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Christian Keeling, G, Fr., Charleston Southern

Ed Polite Jr., F, Soph., Radford

Darrion Allen, G, Sr., Longwood

David Efianayi, G, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb

John Dawson, G, R-Sr., Liberty

All-Freshman Team

MaCio Teague, G, Fr., UNC Asheville

Christian Keeling, G, Fr., Charleston Southern

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, G, Fr., Liberty

Myo Baxter-Bell, F, R-Fr., Liberty

Jo’Vontae Millner, G, Fr., Presbyterian College

All-Academic Team

Chris Clemons, G, Soph., Campbell

Patrick Wallace, G, Sr., Charleston Southern

Tyrell Nelson, F, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Austin White, G, Jr., High Point

Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Jr., Liberty

Christian Lutete, F, Soph., Radford

Giacomo Zilli, F, Sr., UNC Asheville

Anders Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Keon Johnson, G, Sr., Winthrop

Freshman of the Year

MaCio Teague, G, Fr., UNC Asheville

Defensive Player of the Year

Ahmad Thomas, G, Jr., UNC Asheville

Coach of the Year

Nick McDevitt, UNC Asheville

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Giacomo Zilli, F, Sr., UNC Asheville