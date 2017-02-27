PC's Millner on All-Freshman team
Presbyterian College freshman Jo'Vontae Millner was named to the Big South All-Freshman team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and media panel.
The league made the announcement Monday afternoon in Charlotte.
Millner played and started in 24 games as a freshman until an injury sidelined him late in the season. He was the first Blue Hose to score over 20 points this season with 26 against The Citadel in November.
The Burlington, N.C., native pulled down a team-leading and career-high 12 rebounds against Coastal Georgia, also recording 10 points for his first double-double. The guard posted double-digit games 14 times and led the team in scoring in eight of those. He averaged 26.8 minutes per game as a freshman as well.
2016-17 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
First-Team All-Conference
Keon Johnson, G, Sr., Winthrop
Xavier Cooks, F, Jr., Winthrop
Ahmad Thomas, G, Jr., UNC Asheville
Chris Clemons, G, Soph., Campbell
MaCio Teague, G, Fr., UNC Asheville
Second-Team All-Conference
LaQuincy Rideau, G, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Miles Bowman Jr., F, R-Sr., High Point
Tyrell Nelson, F, Sr., Gardner-Webb
Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Jr., Liberty
Khris Lane, F, R-Jr., Longwood
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Christian Keeling, G, Fr., Charleston Southern
Ed Polite Jr., F, Soph., Radford
Darrion Allen, G, Sr., Longwood
David Efianayi, G, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb
John Dawson, G, R-Sr., Liberty
All-Freshman Team
MaCio Teague, G, Fr., UNC Asheville
Christian Keeling, G, Fr., Charleston Southern
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, G, Fr., Liberty
Myo Baxter-Bell, F, R-Fr., Liberty
Jo’Vontae Millner, G, Fr., Presbyterian College
All-Academic Team
Chris Clemons, G, Soph., Campbell
Patrick Wallace, G, Sr., Charleston Southern
Tyrell Nelson, F, Sr., Gardner-Webb
Austin White, G, Jr., High Point
Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Jr., Liberty
Christian Lutete, F, Soph., Radford
Giacomo Zilli, F, Sr., UNC Asheville
Anders Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Keon Johnson, G, Sr., Winthrop
Freshman of the Year
MaCio Teague, G, Fr., UNC Asheville
Defensive Player of the Year
Ahmad Thomas, G, Jr., UNC Asheville
Coach of the Year
Nick McDevitt, UNC Asheville
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Giacomo Zilli, F, Sr., UNC Asheville