PC's Miles is Big South Scholar-Athlete of Year
Presbyterian College women’s basketball guard Janie Miles has been named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Cortney Storey earned Second-Team All-Conference, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.
Miles leads the Blue Hose on the glass with 99 boards (3.4 per game) and is third in scoring with 8.8 points per game. The junior from Clemson recorded her first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds at East Carolina on November 28. She made 28 starts in 29 appearances this season and is shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line. The Biology major was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team for District IV on February 9.
Storey is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game to lead PC. She ranks first in the Big South in assists (127), is tied for the lead in minutes played (36.6), is second in free-throw percentage (83.2), and is third in steals and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4). The junior guard from Fayetteville, Tenn. recorded her first career double-double at UNC Greensboro on December 15, finishing with 19 points and 10 assists. She is shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 25.5 percent from distance. Storey became the first PC player to receive multiple Big South Player of the Week honors, receiving the distinction for the third time this year on March 6.
The Blue Hose enter the Big South Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 seed High Point Friday in an 8 p.m. ET quarterfinal game at Liberty University’s Vines Center.
2016-17 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE
First-Team All-Conference
Emma Bockrath, G, Soph., High Point
Chatori Major, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Destinee Walker, G/F, Soph., Radford
Jayda Worthy, F, Jr., Radford
Erica Williams, G/F, Sr., Winthrop
Second-Team All-Conference
Kaylah Keys, G, Sr., High Point
Keyen Green, F, Fr., Liberty
Summer Price, G, Jr., Campbell
Cortney Storey, G, Jr., Presbyterian
Ke’Asia Jackson, G, Soph., Charleston Southern
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Alyssa Mann, G, R-Sr., Charleston Southern
Tierra Huntsman, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb
MaKala Rouse, G, Jr., Campbell
Janayla White, F, Jr., Radford
KJ Weaver, C, Sr., UNC Asheville
All-Freshman Team
Keyen Green, F, Liberty
Khiana Johnson, G, Radford
Ola Makurat,G/F, Liberty
Iva Ilic, G, Liberty
Camryn Brown, G, High Point
All-Academic Team
Brianna Cribb, G/F, Sr., Campbell
Alyssa Mann, G, Gr., Charleston Southern
Alexus Hill, G, Jr., Gardner-Webb
Lindsey Edwards, G/F, Soph., High Point
Audrey Rettstatt, G/F, Sr., Liberty
Micaela Ellis, G, Jr., Longwood
Janie Miles, G, Jr., Presbyterian
Rachael Ross, C, Gr., Radford
Chatori Major, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Naima Jackson, G, Jr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Emma Bockrath, G, Soph., High Point
Freshman of the Year
Keyen Green, F, Liberty
Defensive Player of the Year
MaKala Rouse, G, Jr., Campbell
Coach of the Year
Ronny Fisher, Campbell
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Janie Miles, G, Jr., Presbyterian