PC's Miles is Big South Scholar-Athlete of Year

Miles named Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Presbyterian College women’s basketball guard Janie Miles has been named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Cortney Storey earned Second-Team All-Conference, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

Miles leads the Blue Hose on the glass with 99 boards (3.4 per game) and is third in scoring with 8.8 points per game. The junior from Clemson recorded her first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds at East Carolina on November 28. She made 28 starts in 29 appearances this season and is shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line. The Biology major was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team for District IV on February 9.

Storey is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game to lead PC. She ranks first in the Big South in assists (127), is tied for the lead in minutes played (36.6), is second in free-throw percentage (83.2), and is third in steals and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4). The junior guard from Fayetteville, Tenn. recorded her first career double-double at UNC Greensboro on December 15, finishing with 19 points and 10 assists. She is shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 25.5 percent from distance. Storey became the first PC player to receive multiple Big South Player of the Week honors, receiving the distinction for the third time this year on March 6.

The Blue Hose enter the Big South Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 seed High Point Friday in an 8 p.m. ET quarterfinal game at Liberty University’s Vines Center.

2016-17 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

First-Team All-Conference

Emma Bockrath, G, Soph., High Point

Chatori Major, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Destinee Walker, G/F, Soph., Radford

Jayda Worthy, F, Jr., Radford

Erica Williams, G/F, Sr., Winthrop

Second-Team All-Conference

Kaylah Keys, G, Sr., High Point

Keyen Green, F, Fr., Liberty

Summer Price, G, Jr., Campbell

Cortney Storey, G, Jr., Presbyterian

Ke’Asia Jackson, G, Soph., Charleston Southern

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Alyssa Mann, G, R-Sr., Charleston Southern

Tierra Huntsman, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

MaKala Rouse, G, Jr., Campbell

Janayla White, F, Jr., Radford

KJ Weaver, C, Sr., UNC Asheville

All-Freshman Team

Keyen Green, F, Liberty

Khiana Johnson, G, Radford

Ola Makurat,G/F, Liberty

Iva Ilic, G, Liberty

Camryn Brown, G, High Point

All-Academic Team

Brianna Cribb, G/F, Sr., Campbell

Alyssa Mann, G, Gr., Charleston Southern

Alexus Hill, G, Jr., Gardner-Webb

Lindsey Edwards, G/F, Soph., High Point

Audrey Rettstatt, G/F, Sr., Liberty

Micaela Ellis, G, Jr., Longwood

Janie Miles, G, Jr., Presbyterian

Rachael Ross, C, Gr., Radford

Chatori Major, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Naima Jackson, G, Jr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Emma Bockrath, G, Soph., High Point

Freshman of the Year

Keyen Green, F, Liberty

Defensive Player of the Year

MaKala Rouse, G, Jr., Campbell

Coach of the Year

Ronny Fisher, Campbell

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Janie Miles, G, Jr., Presbyterian