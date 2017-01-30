PC women fight all women's cancers

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team will host Liberty on February 11 in the team’s annual Play4Kay game to raise awareness and money for women’s cancer research.

The Big South contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at the Templeton Center.

The team will host a youth clinic from 9-10 a.m. at the Templeton Center the morning of the 11th, and will invite participants in the clinic and local teams to attend the game later that evening.

During halftime of the women’s game, PC will recognize women’s cancer survivors. Additionally, the game will feature a silent auction, T-shirt give-away to the first 250 fans, and a post-game autograph session.

To donate to the team’s Play4Kay charity page, visit: support.kayyow.com/bluehosewbb

All proceeds raised support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, named for Olympic and Naismith Hall of Fame Coach Kay Yow. The late North Carolina State coach created the fund during her battle with cancer when she became inspired to do more. Because of financial support from Play4Kay events across the country, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded over $5 million for scientific research and projects assisting the underserved in all women’s cancers.