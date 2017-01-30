Home / Sports / PC women fight all women's cancers

PC women fight all women's cancers

Mon, 01/30/2017 - 10:22am Vic MacDonald
Play for Kay game honors NC State coach, the late Kay Yow
By: 
PC Sports Information
When life kicks you, let it kick you forward." - Kay Yow (registered trademark)

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team will host Liberty on February 11 in the team’s annual Play4Kay game to raise awareness and money for women’s cancer research.

The Big South contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at the Templeton Center.

The team will host a youth clinic from 9-10 a.m. at the Templeton Center the morning of the 11th, and will invite participants in the clinic and local teams to attend the game later that evening.

During halftime of the women’s game, PC will recognize women’s cancer survivors. Additionally, the game will feature a silent auction, T-shirt give-away to the first 250 fans, and a post-game autograph session.

To donate to the team’s Play4Kay charity page, visit: support.kayyow.com/bluehosewbb

All proceeds raised support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, named for Olympic and Naismith Hall of Fame Coach Kay Yow. The late North Carolina State coach created the fund during her battle with cancer when she became inspired to do more. Because of financial support from Play4Kay events across the country, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded over $5 million for scientific research and projects assisting the underserved in all women’s cancers.

Since the Fund’s inception, $5.28 million has been granted for scientific research and related programs focused on women’s cancers thanks to the generosity and continued support of our donors. However, there’s still much more progress to be made in the scientific community in regards to cancer research. Get involved today by simply making an online donation, attending one of our national events and/or hosting a 4Kay Event in your local community. Contact us today at info@kayyow.com or (919) 659-3302.

