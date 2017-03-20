PC wins series over Army

Bats Heat Up in PC’s 13-4 Win over Army

The Presbyterian College baseball team used 12 hits, including two home runs, to rack up 13 runs in the series finale against Army on Sunday afternoon en route to a 13-4 win at the PC Baseball Complex to claim the series victory.

PC evens it recorded to 11-11, while Army falls to 7-12 on the year.

How It Happened

PC created a lead in its first at-bat with a three-run first inning. Brett Auckland, batting in the leadoff spot for the first time this year, led off the game with a double past the first baseman. Tyler Weyenberg reached on an error attempting a sacrifice bunt, which allowed Auckland to score from second for the first run of the game. AJ Priaulx drew a walk to put two on with no outs, before TJ Richardson moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt. Nick Guimbarda then delivered with a two-run single to center to score both runners and give PC a 3-0 lead.

Army answered with two runs in the fourth and another coming across in the fifth. The first two Army batters reached in the fourth on back-to-back walks to setup a two-RBI triple by Josh White later in the inning to make it 3-2 game. In the fifth, Baggio Saldivar doubled to lead off the inning and then scored on an error to tie the game at 3-3.

PC responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, before adding five more runs in the sixth. Weyenberg started the fifth with a single to left center and Connor Slagill followed with a pinch-hit walk to put two aboard with no outs. Richardson attempted his second sacrifice of the day but an error allowed him to reach and brought Weyenberg in from second, as PC regained the lead at 4-3. After Guimbarda walked to load the bases, a wild pitch plated one and a sacrifice fly by Colton Chapman scored another to make it a 6-3 game. Nick Wise then hit his third home run of the season, a two-run drive to right center, to clear the bases and make it an 8-3 lead. Cletis Avery followed with a double and Andrew Bladt reached with a bunt single to threaten for more runs, but a double play finally ended the inning.

The Blue Hose picked up where it left off in the sixth. After a flyout to center, Slagill drew another walk and Richardson was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out. A fielder’s choice then put runners on the corners with two outs but PC took it from there. Chapman doubled to right center to drive in both runners for the ninth and 10th runs of the game. After a single by Wise put two aboard, Avery hit his first home run of the season with a deep drive to left to clear the bases make it a 13-3 PC advantage.

Army added a lone run in the ninth on a solo home run by Matt Hudgins. It was the only run allowed by the PC bullpen on the day, as it worked 5.0 innings and allowed just the one run on two hits with six strikeouts against three walks.

Pitchers of the Record

PC reliever Robert Moss (2-0) earned his second win of the year, working 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and allowing one hit with a strikeout and a walk. Moss entered the game with two on and no outs in the fifth but managed to work out of the jam without allowing a run, inducing a flyout and a 4-6-3 double play to retire the side.

Army reliever Sam Messina (0-1) suffered the loss in what proved to be a tough outing, as he failed to record an out and allowed three runs without allowing a hit but issuing a pair of walks.

Player of the Game

Several are deserving on a big day at the plate for PC but Cletis Avery proved big on the afternoon. The senior went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, a run and three RBIs in the win. His three-run homer was his first of the season and the second PC long ball of the day. It was also his first three-RBI game of the year.

Notables

- Nick Wise continues to produce for PC, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in the victory. The homer was Wise’s second of the week and his team-leading third of the season.

- Colton Chapman drove in three of the team’s 13 runs in the win, going 1-for-3 with a double, a run and the three RBIs.

- Brett Auckland went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a run out of the leadoff spot in the game. It was his first game batting atop the order this season. Auckland has raised his average from .222 to .350 over his last seven games.

- All nine PC batters in the order collected at least one hit, while eight of the nine scored at least one run.

Up Next -- The Blue Hose go on the road in midweek action again, traveling up I-26 to take on USC Upstate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Spartanburg.