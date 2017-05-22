PC takes 29 regular season-win record into tournament play

WEATHER PERMITTING: PC Opens Big South Championship Play on Tuesday

Tournament Setup

• Who: No. 3 seed Presbyterian (29-27) vs. No. 6 seed UNC Asheville (23-30)

• When: Tuesday – Approximately 12:30 p.m.

• Where: Lexington County Baseball Stadium – Lexington, S.C.

• Live Stats: Statbroadcast

• Live Video: Big South Network

• Social Media – @PresbyterianBSB (Twitter) | @BlueHoseSports (Twitter/Instagram)

PC Makes Second Big South Tourney Appearance

• PC finished third in the Big South in the regular season, its highest ever finish, and will make it second straight appearance in the conference tournament.

• The Blue Hose made its first ever appearance in the event last season, coming in just its fourth season of eligibility.

• PC earned the No. 3 seed for the event, its highest seed in the tourney. The Blue Hose were picked to finish eighth in the conference by the league’s coaches in the preseason.

• PC and UNC Asheville will face each other in the postseason event for the first time.

PC Notables

• The Blue Hose established new Division I era program records with 29 wins overall and 15 Big South victories.

• PC finished the regular season with the Big South lead in hits (512), sac bunts (51) and fewest strikeouts per game (7.05), while coming in third in runs scored (296) and batting average (.270).

• The Blue Hose ended the regular season fourth in the league in ERA (4.36), opponent batting average (.261) and strikeouts (393).

• In conference action, PC finished second with a 2.91 ERA and fourth with a .245 opponent batting average.

Milestone Season for PC in Division I

• PC won 29 games in the regular season to establish a new Division I era single-season program record for wins. It eclipses the previous record of 27 wins set by the Blue Hose each of the last two seasons.

• The Blue Hose also reached 15 Big South victories this season, a program record since PC joined the league. The previous D1 record was 12, set last season.

• Additionally, the 15 conference wins are tied for the most in the program’s modern era (since 1988) with the 1998 team, who went 15-3 in the SAC.

• It was also the first time PC finished with a winning record in the Big South. The .625 winning percentage in conference play was the best by a PC team since 1999 when it went 12-6 in the SAC for a .667 winning percentage.

• The 29 victories are the most by a PC team since 2001 when it won 30 games as a part of the South Atlantic Conference.

• Presbyterian managed 15 true road victories this season, the most in program’s Division I era, while finishing with a winning road record (15-13) for the first time in Division I. The 2013 team held the previous high for road wins, totaling 13.

• PC won five Big South series this season, the most ever in the program’s history. The previous best was four, which came last season and in 2012.

Season Records Watch

• Brian Kehner has allowed just 1.03 walks per nine innings this season, current the best such mark in the program’s modern era.

• Cletis Avery has 18 stolen bases this season, most by a player since PC went Division I. He four shy of cracking the top 10 in the program’s modern era.

• Glen Casaceli’s .428 on-base percentage is currently the third-best in a single season in PC’s Division I era.

• Eric Miles and Ryan Hedrick both rank in the top 10 in the program’s modern era for single-season ERA. Miles is fifth with a 2.79 ERA, while Hedrick is eighth with a 2.91 ERA.

• Miles and Hayden Deal currently rank in the top 10 in PC’s Division I era for opponent batting average. Miles is third with opponents hitting .239 against him and Deal is sixth with a .245 opponent average.

• Deal is also in the top 10 in the program’s modern era in strikeouts per nine innings with a 8.96 mark thus far.

• Hedrick’s nine saves puts him tied for second in the program’s modern era. Mike Noble set the record with 12 saves in 2000.

Weyenberg Top 10 in Career Categories

• Senior Tyler Weyenberg ranks in the top 10 a number of career categories in PC’s modern history.

• The captain has played in 201 games in his career, 10th most since 1988, and has started 181 games, tied for seventh most.

• The lefty has totaled 752 at-bats in four seasons, good for eighth in PC’s modern era, while collecting 229 hits, 10th-most.

• Weyenberg is ninth in the modern era in stolen bases with 35 and fifth in sac bunts with 23.

Senior Pitchers Among PC Career Leaders

• Ethan Workoetter ranks first in PC’s modern era for career strikeouts per nine innings (9.14) and appearances (88), while ranking sixth in career ERA (4.22).

• Brian Kehner is third in PC’s modern era with 2.13 walks allowed per nine innings in his career. He is also fourth in games started (44), fifth in strikeouts (212), seventh in appearances (71) and seventh in innings pitched (279.0).

• Hayden Deal is second in PC’s modern era in appearances (86) and strkeouts per nine innings (8.97), trailing Wortkoetter in both. He is also fifth in saves (10) and strikeouts (175).

Players Rank in Big South and Nationally

• Brian Kehner is second in the Big South in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.30) and walks allowed per nine innings (1.03). He ranks 20th and 11th in the nation in two categories, respectively.

• Eric Miles is third in the Big South with a 2.79 ERA and ranks second in the league in wins with six.

• Hayden Deal has 71 strikeouts, fifth-most in the Big South, while Tanner Chock ranks tied for eighth with 63.

• Tyler Weyenberg is tied second in the Big South in sac bunts with 11, while Cletis Avery is tied for fourth with nine on the season.

• Avery is seventh in the conference in stolen bases (18), 65th nationally.

• Ryan Hedrick has nine saves, most in the Big South and 51st nationally.

Casaceli Shining in May

• Glen Casaceli has led a thriving PC offense since the calendar turned to May, going 17-for-39 (.436) with nine runs and five RBIs in six games in the month.

• The senior has a hit in eight on the nine games in which he has played in the month, including each of the last seven. He has five multi-hit games with four of the five three-hit games.

• The righty contiues to excel out of the leadoff spot, batting .366 in 25 games out of the top spot in the order with 21 runs, 10 RBIs and a .443 on-base percentage.

• The righty has raised his average nearly 30 points since the end of April and over 130 points since the middle of March.

Close Games the Norm

• PC has played 23 one-run games with 10 others decided by three runs or less.

• The Blue Hose are 12-11 in one-run games with an 18-15 record in all games decided three runs or less.

• Fourteen of PC’s 24 Big South games were decided by three runs or less.