PC softball has new coach

Williams Tabbed to Lead Blue Hose Softball

Presbyterian College and Athletic Director Danny Sterling announced Monday the addition of David Williams as the new softball head coach. He will start immediately, becoming the ninth coach in PC’s softball history.

“This is a great hire for the Presbyterian College softball team,” said Sterling.

“David (Williams) saw success at Morehead State, as well as at Mars Hill, and we expect that to continue here at Presbyterian College. From the moment he set foot on campus, I knew he would be a good fit here and would be someone who could lead the softball team to a bright future.”

Williams spent seven years as the head softball coach at Morehead State. The Greensboro, N.C., native guided the Eagles to Ohio Valley Conference tournament appearances in five of the past six seasons.

“My family and I are excited to be joining the Presbyterian College family,” said Williams.

“I’d like to thank President Bob Staton, Athletic Director Danny Sterling and Senior Associate AD Dee Nichols for their confidence in me to lead the softball program. Their vision and commitment to serving students at PC will allow the softball program to have a bright future. I am excited to meet the student-athletes and get to work, as we build toward next season.”

Williams led the Eagles to five seasons with more than 22 wins. Morehead State posted a winning record the last two years, for the first time since 2010. Five players earned OVC All-Conference honors the last three seasons. His Eagles were successful in the classroom as well, with his teams never registering under a 3.3 GPA. The Eagles carried a combined GPA of at least a 3.4 the last four seasons.

In 2013, the Eagles finished with the 22nd best batting average in the nation. He coached Chelsea McManaway, who was third in the nation in 2017 in shutouts. She was seventh in the nation this past season in strikeouts.

In 2018, the Eagles finished with 28 wins and an upset win over Southeast Missouri in the OVC Tournament. The 28 wins were the most since the 2009 season.

“Our program will rely on hard work and commitment, not just on the field but in the classroom as well,” Williams said. “Each individual will strive to be the best version of themselves that they can be. I look forward to seeing the support of the Clinton community at games in the spring.”

Williams led the softball program at Mars Hill for six seasons and saw unprecedented success. The Lions had five consecutive winning seasons and earned a trip to the NCAA Division II Regionals in 2010. While leading the Lions, Williams earned 2007 South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year honors. His 2007, 2008 and 2010 teams finished the year ranked among the top-10 in the region. In 2010, his Mars Hill team ranked second in the nation in defense.

All six of his Mars Hill teams combined for 3.0 grade point averages or better. His 2010 team posted a 3.54 mark to rank as the highest GPA of any team sport in the SAC.

In 13 seasons as a head coach, Williams has amassed a 336-323-1 overall record. He has coached one All-American, one Academic All-American, seven All-Region Selections, 14 All-Conference Selections, one South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year, one South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year, five Academic All-Region Selections, and two South Atlantic Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year Selections.

Prior to leading Mars Hill, Williams spent three seasons as the head softball coach at Western Guilford High School. He also led the North Carolina Sun Devils 18-and-under fast-pitch softball travel team.

Williams, who graduated from Guilford College with a degree in management, played baseball at Belmont Abbey (N.C.) in 1996 and 1997 and Emory and Henry (Va.) in 1998. He and his wife, Jennifer, have one daughter, Adley, and two sons, Brantley and Berkley.

David Williams Coaching Career

2011-2018 – Head Softball Coach – Morehead State

2015-2011 – Head Softball Coach – Mars Hill

2002-2005 – Head Varsity Softball Coach – Western Guilford High School

2004-2005 – Head Softball Coach/President – NC Sundevils Fastpitch Softball