PC Roundup

PC Football Team Scores a New Scoreboard

Blue Hose football fans will see more than the beginning of a new era in PC sports when they come to the first home game on September 15. They’ll also see a brand-new scoreboard behind the end zone near the field house.

“Whether you’re five or you’re 75, the new scoreboard is going to enhance your game-day experience,” PC’s Head Football Coach Tommy Spangler said. “It will be exciting for the fans and for the players.”

Football fans can watch replays on the 36x31-foot LED screen. The previous scoreboard had been at the stadium since it was built in 2002. Anonymous donors provided funds to purchase the new board.

“It shows our commitment to moving forward with the Blue Hose football program,” said Danny Sterling, director of athletics. “This big new scoreboard is just one small example of how we’re doing so.”

The Blue Hose open the 2018 football season on the road against Austin Peay on Saturday, Sep. 8. The home opener against Stetson University on Sep. 15 is the second game of the season.

13 PC Student Athletes Recognized With A Perfect 4.0 GPA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College had 62.69 percent of its student athletes named to the Big South Presidential Honor Roll, as announced by the conference on Thursday.

The Big South Conference announced that 58.69 percent of eligible student-athletes have earned Presidential Honor Roll status for their work in the classroom in 2017-18 -- the second-highest percentage in league history.

To be named to the Presidential Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) or better for the recently-completed academic year.

PC had 13 student athletes finish the academic year with a 4.0 grade point average, with women’s soccer leading the way with three on the list. Women’s golf, softball and women’s tennis each had two such student athletes with baseball, football, men’s soccer and women’s basketball adding one to the list.

Women’s soccer player Preston Robinette, Kelsey Yeager and Sarah Yoss, women’s golfers Katie Bishop and Rylie Marchman, softball’s Jenna Harries and Jonnie Petree and women’s tennis players Brittany Nuttall and Katie Thompson. Baseball (AJ Priaulx), football (Hayden Caraway), men’s soccer (Jonathan Turnley) and women's basketball (Janie Miles) also finished with 4.0 GPA’s. Miles and Turnley have made the 4.0 list three straight years. Yeager made the list for the second straight season.

High Point University led all Big South institutions for the fourth straight year, as HPU had 76.72 percent of its 232 eligible student-athletes on the Presidential Honor Roll -- one of seven members to have at least 60 percent of 3.0 students. Gardner-Webb University placed 68.12 percent of its 345 student-athletes on the list, while Winthrop University had 65.40 percent of its 263 student-athletes among the honorees. Also surpassing the 60 percent threshold were Campbell University (61.92%),Longwood University (60.33) and UNC Asheville (60.23).

Beginning this year, new award recognition levels were established within the Presidential Honor Roll: Commissioner’s Award (4.0 GPA), Gold Award (3.75-3.99), Silver Award (3.50-3.74) and Bronze Award(3.00-3.49).

PC transfer Hoffelner Awarded 2018 NPSL Golden Glove

Presbyterian College men's soccer player Jan Hoffeiner has been awarded the 2018 NPSL Golden Glove as the league's top goalkeeper.

The incoming junior transfer from Iowa Western allowed just 0.68 goals per game while at Duluth FC and recorded five clean sheets. The selection was made after an online vote by teams, media members, supporters, and fans.

“I want to thank Coach Flo Liu for having the faith in me to guide me to the U.S. where I have been able to combine my academic studies with playing soccer,” Hoffelner said. “I appreciate Iowa Western for my freshman year there and the work they did for me. I also really enjoyed playing with my teammates at Duluth FC. We achieved so much this season, which nobody really expected from us. My head coach at Duluth FC, Joel Person, believed in me every single minute and gave me a lot of confidence in every match.”

Hoffelner made 17 appearances (16 starts) for Duluth FC, including conference, playoff, and U.S. Open Cup matches.

“My next destination will be Presbyterian College, where I want to continue to improve my goalkeeper skills and defend the conference championship,” Hoffelner added. “Furthermore, I want to thank my family for supporting me from Germany every single day. Without their support I would not be able to be where I am now. It is a pleasure and I am honored to get the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper in the NPSL, and that pushes me even more to achieve further in my still young soccer career.”

The Frankfurt, Germany native is a product of the Eintracht Frankfurt academy. He came to the U.S. to continue his education as well as pursue a career in professional soccer. At Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, IA, he earned a 7-2 record as a freshman starter along with a GAA of 0.67, a save percentage of 0.831, and five clean sheets.

The 20-year-old was also involved in organizing and running Duluth FC’s first-ever goalkeeper-specific camps that encouraged and taught the next generation of shot-stoppers.