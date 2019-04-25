PC Needs Two Tennis Head Coaches

The Presbyterian College Athletic Department announced Thursday the resignation of women's tennis head coach Steve Brooks.

Brooks served as coach this past spring for the Blue Hose.

The Blue Hose went 7-2 in conference play this season to earn the #2-seed and a first-round bye in the Big South Championship. Katie Thompson was named league Scholar Athlete of the Year, while Tracy Johnson and Sydney Patton were named to the All-Conference first team in doubles. Thompson and Beth Taylor were named to the second team in doubles, with Patton and Taylor earning spots on the second team in singles.

PC had five players with 10+ singles wins; Taylor totaled 15 victories, Thompson tallied 12, and Patton, Samantha Calais, and Jessica Leeman each had 10.

In doubles action, PC saw a pair of duos go undefeated against conference opponents. Patton and Johnson went 5-0 on court one when facing Big South teams and were 7-3 overall as a pair. Taylor and Thompson were 7-0 against conference foes and 12-1 for the season, all on court three.

Prior to his stint at PC Brooks owned and operated the Tri-Cities Tennis Academy, based in Bristol, Tenn. Over the past seven years, the academy produced junior players winning more than 70 state championships, six high school state championships, and 10 USTA Southern Section Championships. His players are beginning to reach college age and are receiving scholarships to NCAA Division I and II programs.

Brooks also served as Director of Tennis, Fitness and Aquatics at the Country Club of Bristol from 2010 to 2015. While there, he was responsible for all aspects of the tennis program and facility. He also managed the pool and fitness rooms, equipment, trainers and lifeguards year-round.

From 2001 to 2010, Brooks was the Head Women’s Tennis Coach at East Tennessee State. He inherited a program which had four coaches in the past four years and guided the Bucs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. In each of the final five years of his time in Johnson City, Brooks’ teams played in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Finals. His teams also boasted high academics with 60 academic all-conference selections, 27 ITA Scholar-Athlete selections, six ITA All-Academic teams, a Fulbright Scholar and a NCAA Sportsmanship Award winner.

In addition to ETSU, Brooks has coaching stints at The Citadel, Wofford, Tennessee, Arkansas and his alma mater, Carson-Newman.

As a collegiate player, Brooks earned undefeated conference records in both singles and doubles all four years of college. The winningest player in C-N history with 200 victories, Brooks was ranked as high as No. 8 nationally in NAIA in 1984.

A new women’s tennis coach will be announced soon.

Fediuk Resigns as PC Head Men's Tennis Coach

Patrick Fediuk announced Wednesday his resignation as Presbyterian College head men’s tennis coach to become Head Academy Coach at Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in Hilton Head.

“I would like to thank PC for all that they have done for me and my family,” said Fediuk. “It has been such a special place for me personally, and to be able to share that with both Nicole and now John is something I will cherish forever.”

Fediuk, a 2009 graduate of PC, coached the men’s team for four seasons. In his second season, PC won the Big South Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Six Blue Hose were named to the All-Big South Team as well.

During his tenure Fediuk several players have earned both Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Big South Freshman of the Year honors.

This past season, Fediuk coached the team to a 5-3 conference record, earning the fourth seed in the Big South Championship. Leading the way for the Blue Hose were Big South Freshman of the Year Max Benson and All-Conference team members Oscar Alvarez and Daniel Stenger.

“The hardest part is leaving my guys,” added Fediuk. “They are as good of a group as you will find in college tennis. As I told them, the program is in great hands largely because of the players in that locker room. They have brought out the best in me as a coach and as a person and Nicole and I will miss them dearly. We are just so thankful and full of gratitude to even have had this opportunity.”

Fediuk joined PC in 2014-15 as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s team. Prior to that he was a Fitness Specialist and Coach at Smith Stearns for four years. He facilitated the training of national level junior tennis players, recruited prospective clients, and participated in one-on-one and group training.

“I also want to thank both Dee Nichols and Danny Sterling for being absolutely first class through all of this,” Fediuk concluded. “Dealing with them throughout this process has made a tough situation and decision that much easier, and Presbyterian College is fortunate to have them both! Go Blue Hose!”

Fediuk’s replacement will be named shortly.