PC men's hoops has new faces

Presbyterian College Athletics has announced the hirings of 3 men’s basketball assistant coaches for the staff of new head coach, Dustin Kerns.

Patrick Moynihan Rounds Out Kerns’ Staff

Presbyterian College and men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns rounded out the staff with the addition of assistant coach Patrick Moynihan, who spent last season at Troy as a graduate assistant.

“I am extremely grateful to be joining the Presbyterian family,” said Moynihan. “I’d like to thank Coach Kerns for this amazing opportunity. I am ready to work hard for our staff, our players, and Presbyterian College.”

Moynihan comes to PC after one season at Troy and helped spark one of the best seasons at the tradition rich Troy program. The Trojans saw their largest improvement in the history of the program, going 22-15, winning its first Sun Belt Championship, and advancing to the NCAA Tournament. In his lone season at Troy, Moynihan assisted with many aspects of the program and helped the Trojans to a 13-win improvement from the previous season.

Moynihan previously spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at North Alabama. The Lions had a winning record in 2015-16, going 16-13 on the year with a 12-4 record at home and 13-9 in the Gulf South Conference. The season was highlighted by a 94-81 win over Kentucky Wesleyan, which was ranked fifth in the country and was one of only three losses on the year.

“Patrick has an incredible reputation, pedigree for coaching, and work ethic that has created an infectious way of winning," said Coach Kerns. "His attention to detail, organization, and experiences will complement our staff and program in a positive way. From his background as a player, our student-athletes will benefit from his understanding of the process and development on the court, in the classroom, and the community. I am very excited about Patrick completing our coaching staff and the addition to our program.”

Moynihan graduated with a degree in finance and management from North Georgia in 2013 where he lettered in men’s basketball for four seasons. As a two-year captain at UNG, he was a Peach Belt Conference All-Academic selection. Moynihan had a very successful playing career and was named UNG Male athlete of the week numerous times.

After graduation, Moynihan was an assistant at Buford High School where he helped the Wolves to a 28-6 season, which included a 22-game winning streak. The team won the 2014 Region 6 AAA Championship and was the AAA State Runner-Up.

He also coached with the Atlanta All-Stars AAU team to a Georgia State Championship and a 10th-place finish at nationals.

His basketball career started at Centennial High School, which he graduated from in 2008. He lettered three times for the Knights and the team won the Region 8 5A Championship and was 5A State Runner-Up in 2007.

Moynihan was born and raised in Alpharetta, Ga. He is the grandson of former Davidson, Maryland, James Madison and Georgia State head coach Charles ‘Lefty’ Driesell. His brother, Michael, is the director of operations at Mississippi State. His mother, Pam, is the pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church which is the second largest Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.

Patrick Moynihan Career

2016-2017 –Graduate Assistant – Troy

2014-2016 – Graduate Assistant – North Alabama

2013-2014 – Assistant Coach – Atlanta All-Stars AAU

2013-2014 – Assistant Coach – Buford High School

Frank Young Joins Presbyterian Men’s Basketball Staff

Frank Young joins the Presbyterian College men’s basketball staff, with head coach Dustin Kerns making the announcement Friday. Young has spent the last three seasons on the staff at UNF.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the staff with Coach Kerns here at Presbyterian,” said Young. “I love the energy he brings and that energy will transfer to the players. I am looking forward to getting to work with him and our student-athletes at such a prestigious academic institution like Presbyterian College”

UNF saw success during Young’s stint, with the Ospreys finishing the 2014-15 season with 23 wins and their first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. In 2015-16, the team posted 22 wins, including an impressive win over Illinois, and played in the NIT Tournament.

As a player at West Virginia, Young was a part of some highly successful teams. He capped off his collegiate career by capturing the 2007 NIT Championship MVP honor after leading the Mountaineers to the title. In the championship game, he connected on 6-of-7 three-pointers and scored 24 points in the victory over Clemson.

At WVU, Young finished his career ranked among the program’s all-time leaders in three-pointers made (187), attempted (499) and percentage (37.5). Young also owns the Mountaineers’ single season marks for treys made (117) and attempted (270), which he accomplished during his senior season. He was his team’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game in 2007 while ranking second in rebounding at 4.4 boards a contest.

“First of all, I have known Frank and always been impressed with everything about him,” said Kerns. “He is going to be a tremendous addition to our basketball family mainly because he is such a qualified coach and high character person. He has had great experiences in basketball and has accomplished what many of our players aspire to accomplish like playing professionally and having a college career filled with postseason appearances (NCAA Elite 8, NCAA Sweet 16 and a NIT Championship. I am so excited about Frank and the impact he will have on our program, Presbyterian College, and Clinton community as he is a winner on the court while also possessing an excellent pulse on the student-athlete experience on and off the court. “

Young continued his playing career after West Virginia with professional stints in Europe. He played for EnBW Ludwigsburg in Germany (2007), Rotterdam Challengers (2008) and Landstede Club (2008-09) in the Netherlands along with Germany’s Crailsheim Merlins (2010-11).

Prior to North Florida, Frank spent one season as an assistant coach at West Virginia Wesleyan.

As a senior prep standout for Florida High, Young averaged 22.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while being named the Tallahassee Democrat All-Big Bend Player of the Year and 2A Florida State Player of the Year runner-up. Young was also selected to the Florida Sports Writers Association's Class 2A all-state squad.

A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Young earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from West Virginia in 2007 and also got an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology in 2013.

Kevin Young Career

2014-2017 –Director of Operations – UNF

2013-14 –Assistant Coach –West Virginia Wesleyan

2007-2011 – Professional Basketball Player

EnBW Ludwigsburg (2007), Rotterdame Challengers (2008), Landstede Club (2008-09), Crailsheim Merlins (2010-11)

Kerns Adds Tommy Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff

Presbyterian College and men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns announced Thursday the addition of Tommy Brown as an assistant coach. He brings 22 years of coaching, including 18 as a head coach, and has amassed almost 400 wins during his career.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to be part of the men's basketball program at Presbyterian College," said Brown. "I've known Dustin for a long time and he is a rising star. I am eager to help him build something big. I will work hard to help him and our student-athletes in any way that I can. I've always heard wonderful things about Presbyterian College and I look forward to being a part of the Clinton community. ”

Brown comes to PC after a brief stint as Director of Operations for the Illinois women’s basketball team.

A native of Chattanooga, Tenn., Brown came to Champaign after spending 11 years as head basketball coach at Lee University. A semifinalist for the 2012-13 Don Meyer National Coach of the Year Award, Brown led Lee to the NAIA National tournament in eight consecutive seasons, including an Elite Eight and two Sweet Sixteen appearances. He led the Flames to more than 240 victories, including two 30-win seasons. Brown was named SSAC Coach of the Year and the Victory Sports NAIA Division I Coach of the Year in 2008 after leading Lee to a 33-2 record and the SSAC regular season and tournament championships.

“First of all, I have known Tommy a long time and he is a great coach, but a better person," said Kerns. It was important to me to have a lot of experience on our bench and for our players. Tommy is a winner and understands the process of building a winning team and program as he has continued to do throughout his career. He is going to be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes, college, and Clinton community. I am delighted to add Tommy to our basketball family here at Presbyterian.”

Prior to his time at Lee, Brown spent seven years as the head coach and Athletic Director at Bluefield College where he directed the Rams to the Division II National Tournament on four different occasions. He was a three-time Appalachian Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award recipient and led Bluefield to five straight 20+ win seasons. In addition, he led Bluefield to a Division I win at Elon. Brown also has four years of coaching experience at the high school level.

In his stints at Lee and Bluefield, Brown posted 13 straight 20-win seasons and was named a conference coach of the year six times.

Brown earned his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from Covenant College, where he was a standout on the basketball squad. He received his master’s in Physical Education from the University of Tennessee.

Brown has three children, two sons, Mason and Joseph, and one daughter, Emma Kate.

Tommy Brown Career

2016-2017 –Director of Operations, Women’s Basketball – Illinois

2005-2016 – Head Men’s Basketball Coach – Lee

2004-2005 – Director of Athletics – Bluefield

1998-2005 – Head Men’s Basketball Coach – Bluefield

1999-2000 – Head Men’s Golf Coach – Bluefield

1998-1999 – Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach – Belhaven

1994-1998 – Head Men’s Basketball Coach – Orangewood Christian School

1993-1994 – Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach – Chattanooga State CC