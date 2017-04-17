PC MEN IN TITLE MATCH: The Champions are ready for the tournament

PC Men's Tennis Advances to Title Match with 4-1 Win over Winthrop WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team advanced to the Big South Championship Match for the second straight season, topping Winthrop, 4-1, in the semifinals today at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. The Blue Hose improve to 17-10 on the season, while the Eagles end the season at 8-13. PC will make its fourth appearance in the Big South Championship Match on Friday and finds itself in the finals for the second straight season under second-year head coach Patrick Fediuk. The Blue Hose also previously advanced to the finals in 2012 and 2013. They will face No. 3 seed Campbell in the title match at 4 p.m. on Friday. Presbyterian clinched the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Ben Kelley and Joel Roberts claimed court two, 6-2, and Alexander Lykou and Brandon Mills took court one 6-4 to give PC the 1-0 lead. Jamie Castillo-Lopez and Diego Manzanas led 5-3 on court three but the match went unfinished. In singles, Winthrop’s Diego Quiroz claimed the match on court one, 6-2, 6-3, to tie the match at 1-1. PC would take the next three matches for the win. Manzanas recorded his 10th singles win of the year with a 6-4, 6-3 decision on court three. Castillo-Lopez then won his eighth straight match with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 victory at No. 6 to put PC one match away from playing for the championship. Alejandro Bejar gave PC its second straight championship berth with a 6-4, 6-1 win on court five to extend his winning streak to 10 matches and end the match for the 4-1 PC victory. Looking ahead to Friday’s championship match, PC earned a 4-3 victory over Campbell during the regular season in a match that proved pivotal to the Blue Hose winning the regular season championship. The two have met in the Big South Championship in each of the last four seasons, including last season in the semifinals with PC recording a 4-3 victory. The two have split the four meetings with PC winning in 2016 and 2013.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The top-seeded Presbyterian College men’s tennis team advanced to the semifinal round of the Big South Championship for the fifth time in the last six seasons with a 4-1 win over No. 8 seed Liberty on Wednesday morning at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C. PC improves to 16-10 on the year, while Liberty ends the season with a 7-15 record.

The Blue Hose claimed the doubles point with wins on courts one and three with the remaining the match going unfinished. Second team All-Big South pair Ben Kelley and Joel Roberts recorded a 6-2 victory on court one with fellow second team pair Diego Manzanas and Jaime Castillo-Lopez recording a 6-1 victory to give PC the 1-0 lead.

PC got singles started by taking each of the first two matches. First team All-Big South selection Kelley improved to 20-3 on the season with a 6-2, 6-0 victory on court four. The senior is the just the fifth player in PC’s Division I history to reach 20 wins in a single season.

Second team All-Big South player Alejandro Bejar then extended his winning streak to nine with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on court five to remain unbeaten against Big South opponents this year and give PC a 3-0 lead. Liberty got its lone point of the match with 6-3, 6-0 win on court one by Chase Burton to make it a 3-1 lead.

Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year Manzanas clinched the match with 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 3 to give PC the 4-1 victory. The remaining two matches went unfinished with Brandon Mills up a set at No. 2, after taking the first 7-6, and Castillo-Lopez just shy of winning his eighth straight match, leading 7-5, 5-2 on court six.

PC advances to Thursday’s semifinal round and will face the winner of No. 4 seed Longwood and No. 5 seed Winthrop at noon. The Blue Hose earned victories over both during the regular season, topping the Lancers, 6-1, in Farmville, Va. and the Eagles, 5-2, at home in Clinton.

The Presbyterian College men’s tennis will be the top seed in the Big South Tennis Championships, which are set to begin on Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Blue Hose open play against No. 8 seed Liberty at 9 a.m.

Match Setup

• What: Big South Championship – Quarterfinals

• Who: No. 1 seed Presbyterian (15-10, 6-1 Big South) vs. No. 8 seed Liberty (7-14, 0-7 Big South)

• Where: Wake Forest Tennis Complex – Wake Forest University – Winston-Salem, N.C.

• When: Wednesday, April 19 – 9 a.m.

PC Wins Second Regular Season Title

• PC captured its second Big South Regular Season Title with a 6-1 conference record to win it outright under second-year head coach Patrick Fediuk.

• The championship was the first for PC since 2014, when it claimed its first regular season title under then head coach Adam Herendeen. PC also took the regular season outright that season with a 7-1 mark in conference play, as a part of a 25-win season.

Getting It Done in Conference Play

• Since 2014, PC has recorded 23 Big South regular season wins, more than any other league member during that time.

• PC has also recorded two Big South Regular Season Championships since 2014, more than any other current league member (former member Coastal Carolina the other two).

• In two seasons under head coach Patrick Fediuk, PC is 12-3 in regular season matches against Big South opponents. The Blue Hose finished second in the regular season standings a year ago but won the regular season outright this season.

Kelley Setting Records

• Senior Ben Kelley has put together a record-setting season and four-year career at PC.

• He has managed a Division I-era program record with 66 singles victories in his career, while reaching 60 career doubles victories, second-most in the D1 era.

• In addition, Kelley has reached 23 career singles wins against Big South opponents and 19 career doubles wins against conference foes, both Division I era records.

• Kelley now holds a career record 66-26 in singles action for a D1 program record winning percentage of 71.7. He is currently the only player in the school’s Division I history to hold a career winning percentage of at least 70.0 (with minimum of 30 wins).

• Kelley sits at 19-3 in singles play on the season for a .863 winning percentage, second-best in a single-season in the program’s Division I history.

• Kelley finished conference play unbeaten in singles with a flawless 7-0 record. He is just the second player in program history to play in every Big South match and go undefeated, joining Gonzalo Asis, who went 8-0 in 2013, as the other to do so.

Manzanas Moving Up Career Lists

• Senior Diego Manzanas also finds himself approaching the top of several career lists.

• He has 57 career singles wins, good for fourth in the program’s Division I era. He is one win shy of third place and two wins shy of second place.

• Manzanas has totaled 56 career doubles wins, putting him in third place in PC’s D1 era. He trails teammate Ben Kelley by four for second place.

• Manzanas went 6-1 in singles play against Big South opponents this year, giving him 19 career singles wins in conference play, second-most to only Kelley in PC’s Division I history.

• The senior also went 6-1 in doubles in Big South play to give him 17 career doubles wins over conference foes, second-most to only Kelley in PC’s D1 era.

• Manzanas currently holds a 56-27 career record in doubles for a .675 winning percentage, tops in Division I history (minimum 30 wins).

PC in the Big South Tourney

• PC enters Wednesday’s match with a 7-7 record all-time in the Big South Championships.

• The Blue Hose have won at least one match in the tournament in four of the last five seasons.

• Last season, PC advanced to the championship match for the third time in program history, falling to Coastal Carolina, 4-3, in a very tight match. The Blue Hose previously made a run to the championship match in 2012 and 2013.

• Wednesday’s meeting will be the first between PC and Liberty in the Big South Tourney.

Tournament pairing are:

Wednesday, April 19 – Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 Presbyterian College vs. No. 8 Liberty, 9:00am

Match 2: No. 2 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 7 UNC Asheville, 9:00am

Match 3: No. 4 Longwood vs. No. 5 Winthrop, 12:00pm

Match 4: No. 3 Campbell vs. No. 6 Radford, 12:00pm

Thursday, April 20 – Semifinals

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:00pm

Match 6: Match 2 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 12:00pm

Friday, April 21 – Championship

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 4:00pm

Record Six Blue Hose Named All-Big South

The Big South Regular Season Champion Presbyterian College men’s tennis team earned six All-Conference honors, three in singles and three in doubles, while Diego Manzanas was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight year, as the Big South announced its year-end awards on Tuesday.

Senior Ben Kelley was named first team All-Big South in singles, while Alexander Lykou and Brandon Mills took home first team honors as a doubles pair. Freshman Jaime Castillo-Lopez and junior Alejandro Bejar each claimed a spot on the second team singles team, while Castillo-Lopez and Manzanas and Kelley and Joel Roberts found their way on to the second team doubles squad.

To round out the honors, Manzanas was named to his third All-Academic Team and was picked as the men’s tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. The six All-Big South honors are the most in the program’s Division I history, coming in the second season of having a first and second team All-Conference team.

Ben Kelley, First Team Singles

Kelley earns his first All-Big South honor for singles, after going 19-3 overall during the regular season to lead PC. The senior completed conference play unbeaten at 7-0, becoming just the second PC player to play in every Big South match and go undefeated. He finished the regular season winning each of his last eight matches and was 11-1 in his last four matches with two going unfinished. The native of Weaverville, N.C. earned three Big South Player of the Week honors this season, tied for second-most of any player in the conference this year and is just the third player PC’s D1 era to receive three such honors in one season. Kelley is the winningest singles player in PC’s Division I era, recording 66 career victories to date.

Alexander Lykou/Brandon Mills, First Team Doubles

Lykou and Mills each earned the first All-Conference honors of their respective careers. The pairing went 15-5 together on the season, including a 6-1 record in Big South matches, as a key reason that PC claimed the doubles point in 17 of its 25 matches, including all six conference victories. The two finished the regular season with an 8-2 record over their final 10 matches.

Jaime Castillo-Lopez, Second Team Singles

The freshman got his collegiate career off to an excellent start, earning All-Conference honors in both singles and doubles. Castillo-Lopez compiled a 10-4 singles mark in his first season with the program, including a 5-0 record against Big South foes. The rookie won his last seven matches to end the regular season, coming on late in the year to provide a boost with an 8-1 record since the start of March. The native of Albacete, Spain was named Big South Freshman of the Week on February 15, after going 4-0 in the Alabama State Invitational.

Alejandro Bejar, Second Team Singles

Bejar made a late surge as well to earn his first career All-Conference honor, going unbeaten in the final month of the regular season. The junior went 13-6 in singles action this season, including a 6-0 mark against Big South opponents. Bejar ended the regular season with an eight-match winning streak, all coming in straight sets. The native of Madrid, Spain settled in the lineup at No. 5, where he 7-0 on the year to help PC go on to win the Big South Regular Season title.

Jaime Castillo-Lopez/Diego Manzanas, Second Team Doubles

Castillo-Lopez and Manzanas teamed up to each earn the first doubles All-Conference honors of their respective careers. The two went 15-7 overall on the year, including a 6-1 mark in conference matches, another key to PC winning the doubles point in 17 of its 25 matches, including all six conference victories. They went 12-6 as the No. 3 doubles pair and capped off the season by going 7-2 in their final 10 matches with one going unfinished. Castillo-Lopez was named Big South Freshman of the Week on February 15, primarily due to going 3-0 in doubles action with Manzanas at the Alabama State Invitational.

Ben Kelley/Joel Roberts, Second Team Doubles

PC’s No. 1 doubles pair earned their second All-Big South honor as pair, the last coming in 2014, while Kelley earns his third doubles All-Conference honor after a second team honor with Danny Bruce last season. The two compiled a 13-10 record at the top doubles spot, while winning three conference matches. They found a lot of success early in the season, going 8-3 in their first 11 matches of the season with two of three losses by a score of 7-6. Kelley is the second-winningest doubles player in PC’s D1 era, totaling 60 victories, including 24 with Roberts.

Diego Manzanas, Scholar-Athlete of the Year

No one has embodied the term student-athlete more in his career than Manzanas. The senior took home the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season, after becoming the first PC men’s tennis player to win the award last season. He also made the All-Academic team for the third time in his career, the first PC player to be named to the team three times. The physics major holds just shy of a perfect 4.0 GPA and is set to graduate in May.

Kelley Earns Third Player of the Week Honor

Senior men’s tennis player Ben Kelley was named Big South Player of the Week for the third time this season, as the league announced its weekly awards on Monday.

Kelley is just the third player in program history to earn the league’s Player of the Week honor three times in one season.

Kelley went 3-1 overall across two matches last week, going 2-0 at No. 4 singles and 1-1 at No. 1 doubles. The fourth-year player helped PC clinch the Big South Championship on Monday with a 6-2, 6-1 win in singles on court four in PC’s 5-2 win over Winthrop. He then earned a 7-6, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles and a 6-1 win with Joel Roberts at No. 1 doubles on Senior Day against NJIT on Friday. Kelley improved to a team-best 19-3 in singles action on the year with the two wins. The native of Weaverville, N.C. finished conference play with a 7-0 singles mark after the win on Monday, becoming just the second PC player to go undefeated in Big South action.

Kelley, the winningest singles player in PC Division I era, enters the Big South Tourney later this week with 66 career singles victories. With a win this week, Kelley would become the fifth player in PC’s D1 era to win at least 20 matches in a season.

He joins Grayson Mills and William O’Connell as the only other players to win Big South Player of the Week three times in one season. The honor was also the fourth of his career, putting him in a tie with Grayson Mills for most Big South Player of the Week honors in a career by a PC player.