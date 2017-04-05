PC men one of 64

The Big South Champion Presbyterian College men's tennis team is headed to Texas to make it first ever NCAA Tournament appearance since PC moved to Division I.

The Blue Hose will play 10th-seeded Texas on Friday, May 12, in the Austin Regional in Austin, Texas, to open tournament play.

The Blue Hose will face the regional host and No. 10 seed Longhorns on Friday, who went 19-8 overall with a 2-3 record against Big 12 competition this season.

Joining the two schools in Austin will be Tulane (18-5) and Washington (12-11), who will square off in a first-round matchup on Friday as well. The winners of the respective Friday matches will play in the second round on Saturday.

PC finished the year with an 18-10 overall record, including a 6-1 mark in the Big South, and captured its first Big South title with a 4-3 win over Campbell back on April 22. The Blue Hose won its second Big South Regular Season title but the tournament title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament was its first.

Six different players earned at least one All-Big South honor in either singles or doubles. Ben Kelley was named first team All-Big South in singles, going 20-4 this season, while Alexander Lykou and Brandon Mills earned first team doubles honors. Jaime Castillo-Lopez and Alejandro Bejar each earned second team singles honors with the doubles pairings of Castillo-Lopez and Diego Manzanas and Kelley and Joel Roberts each receiving second team honors as well.

Austin Regional Schedule

Friday, May 12

Presbyterian vs. Texas – 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)

Tulane vs. Washington – 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET)

Saturday, May 13

Second-round match – 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET)