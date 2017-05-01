Home / Sports / PC Men’s Basketball Game Saturday Moved to 4 p.m.
PC Men’s Basketball Game Saturday Moved to 4 p.m.
Thu, 01/05/2017 - 4:55pmLarry Franklin
The Presbyterian College men’s basketball game against Radford, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m., at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C., has been moved up to 4 p.m., the same day.
The change was made due to inclement weather in the area this coming weekend.
