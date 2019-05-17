PC Men’s Basketball Adds Two to Signing Class

Presbyterian College and head men’s basketball head coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of guards Zeb Graham (Fort Mill) and Sean Jenkins (Spartanburg) to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

Zeb Graham - G - 6-0 - 170 - Fort Mill, S.C./Nation Ford

High School: He was the state Player of the Year ... Was a three-time All-State and three-time Region Player of the Year selection ... He was also a three-time All-Region honoree ... Was named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman ... A 1000-point scorer, he holds the record for most points in school history ... A member of the Honor Roll ...

Personal: Born Zebedee Taylor Graham ... Parents are Zebedee and Darlene Graham ... Chose PC because of the great coaching staff, it was also a good fit and opportunity ... Intends to major in Business Administration.

What Coach Ferrell had to say:

“Zeb (Graham) is a very talented guard who can play both the point guard and shooting guard positions. He has a natural ability to score the basketball from all three levels on the court. His combination of speed and quickness will allow him to be a dynamic player at PC.”

“Zeb comes from a program at Nation Ford under coach Jared Adamson where they have had a lot of success over the last few years winning region championships and advancing in the state playoffs. Zeb will be a tremendous asset to PC both on and off the court.”

What Nation Ford High School Head Coach Jared Adamson had to say:

“Presbyterian College is getting a competitor in Zeb. He knows what it takes to be successful on and off the court. Zeb has been a pleasure to coach, his drive to win is second to none. I’ve enjoyed watching him grow as a student-athlete and am excited to continue to track his progress at PC.”

Sean Jenkins - G - 6-4 - 180 - Spartanburg, S.C./Spartanburg

High School: All-State and All-Region Honoree ... Averaged 26 points per game ... Earned a spot on the North vs South Carolina Clash All-Star team ... Played in the Phenom Challenge Tournament ... Played for the Irish Junior National Team as part of the U12, U14, U16, U18, and U20 teams ... Was a two-time National Cup final MVP ... Earned the same honor next year at the Men’s Regional League final ...

Personal: Born Sean Anthony Jenkins, in Ireland ... Son of Anthony Jenkins and Angelene Myers ... Chose PC because it was a perfect fit, he loved the campus and the environment ... Father played basketball at Clemson … Intends to major in Communications.

What Coach Ferrell had to say:

“Sean (Jenkins) is an extremely skilled offensive player. At 6-4 his ability to shoot the basketball is second to none. Sean also has the ability to play make for his teammates and he possesses great vision on the court as well. Sean has great leadership qualities and along with his work ethic, he will impact our program right away.”

“Sean’s international background of growing up in Ireland playing basketball as well as playing at Spartanburg High School the last two seasons under the leadership of coach Fred Ford gives him a great combination of the fundamentals of European basketball and the American basketball culture. Sean will be a great asset to PC both on and off the court.”

What Spartanburg High School Head Coach Fred Ford had to say:

“Presbyterian College is receiving the whole package with Sean (Jenkins). I had the pleasure of coaching him for the past two years after he moved from Ireland his junior year and not knowing anyone on the team. His work ethic and commitment to becoming the best team oriented player made him a unanimous choice for team captain. Despite all the basketball accolades he’s achieved in two years, the best trait that sets him apart is his character.”