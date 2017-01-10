PC Honors 1977 Football Team at Halftime

PC Falls to Seventh-Ranked Wofford on Saturday

The Presbyterian College football team trailed seventh-ranked Wofford (4-0) by just a touchdown at the half but the Terriers proved too much, topping PC (2-3), 31-7, Saturday night at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Head Coach Tommy Spangler ’s Take:

“It obviously didn’t start the way that we wanted but we settled in and proved that we could stop them and proved that we could move the ball. We cut it to 14-7 and then got a stop to start the second half. We got a penalty there that hurt us and it just kind of snowballed from there. I thought our guys did a heck of a job battling back to make it a football game but it just got away from us. We hung in there and fought though, just made some mistakes.”

How It Happened

Wofford wasted no time getting on the board, as Blake Morgan went 94 yards on the Terriers’ first play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead early in the opening quarter. Two drives later, the Terriers were able to find the endzone again on a 11-play, 80-yard drive with Andre Stoddard scoring from 15 yards out to make 14-0 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

PC cut in to the lead midway through the second quarter with an 11-play, 60-yard scoring drive that elapsed over 5:30 of game clock. Torrance Marable capped it off with a seven-yard touchdown run, his team-high-tying fourth score of the season, to make it a 14-7 game, where it remained at the half.

Wofford added to its lead late in the third quarter. The Terriers capped off a 13-play, 97-yard drive with a 19-yard field goal by Luke Carter to push the advantage to 17-7 with 1:54 left in the period. Wofford added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, coming on a five-yard rush by Morgan and a 75-yard pass from Lennox McAfee to Jason Hill to make it a 31-7.

Offensive Leader

Ben Cheek led the Blue Hose offense, going 19-of-30 for 130 yards through the air, while also rushing 11 times for a team-high 44 yards. He has now thrown for at least 130 yards in three straight games.

Defensive Standout

KJ Presley played well from the interior of the defensive line, recording six tackles, including a career-best 3.5 tackles for loss. The 3.5 tackles for loss are the most by a PC player this season. Presley now leads the team in that category this season with 5.0.

Offensive Notes

- Torrance Marable scored his team-high-tying fourth touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run in the second quarter. The freshman finished with 11 carries for 31 rushing yards. Marable and freshman Mark Robinson have combined to score eight of PC's 10 touchdowns this season.

- DaShawn Davis led the PC receivers on the night with five receptions for 44 yards. He leads all Blue Hose receivers with nine catches for 113 yards over his last two games.

- Seven different players caught a pass in the game, the most by PC this season.

Defensive Notes

- Grant Beidel once again led the Blue Hose on defense, totaling 12 tackles in the contest. It was his second straight game with at least 10 tackles and third of the season. He added a pair of quarterback hurries in the contest.

- Eliah Turner recorded a career-high nine tackles in his second career start at safety. Antonio Leroy also reached a career-high seven tackles in his first career start at linebacker, including a 0.5 tackle for loss.

- Brett Norton was solid punting on the night, averaging 43.6 yards per punt on seven kicks, his second highest average of the season. The Blue Hose coverage unit was able to down four inside the 20-yard line, including one at the one-yard line for the second straight game.

Up Next

PC continues its seven-game homestand next Saturday with its final non-conference game of the season, hosting Saint Francis (Pa.) at 1 p.m. at Bailey Memorial Stadium.