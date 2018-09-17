PC Football Schedules NAIA Opponent; Thursday Night Football at Bailey Memorial Stadium

Blue Hose Football Adds Home Game With Lindsey Wilson, Ranked No. 4 in the Nation

The Presbyterian College football team has added a game to its 2018 schedule as the Blue Hose will welcome in Lindsey Wilson College next Thursday, September 27th at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The game has been added to make up for last Saturday’s cancelation of the Blue Hose home opener against Stetson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. against the Blue Raiders, which won a game this season against Pikeville, 69-14.

The game being added gives NCAA Divison I PC nine straight weeks of playing for the 2018 campaign and makes the upcoming home stand a season long with a pair of contests. It will be the first all-time meeting against the NAIA Blue Raiders, the team ranked No. 4 in the nation in that divison.

Season ticket holders will be able to use the Stetson game season tickets for entrance to the football game against Lindsey Wilson on September 27th. General Admission tickets will also be available for purchase at the ticket booth on game day. Should you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact the ticket office at 864-833-8240.

The Blue Hose open their 2018 home slate Saturday night when Bluefield College comes to Bailey Memorial Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

More about Lindsey Wilson Football:

