PC football players are honored

Four Blue Hose Football Players Garner Postseason Honors

Four Presbyterian College football players received postseason honors from the Big South last Tuesday, as the league announced its annual awards.

Wide Receiver DaShawn Davis, Defensive End Gyasi Yeldell and Linebacker Colby Campbell all were selected to the All-Big South second team, while short snapper Cooper Short earned a spot on the Big South All-Academic Team. This marks the third straight season that Davis earned second team recognition with the others being recognized for the first time.

DaShawn Davis, WR, Second Team

Davis led the Blue Hose with seven touchdown catches good enough for third in the Big South, the most touchdown catches since 2007 when Larry Thomas (7) and Terrence Butler (8) paced the Blue Hose. He had 52 catches for 557 yards on the season to earn his third straight All-Big South honor. The senior receiver is the first PC player to record at least 50 catches since Tobi Antigha did it during the 2014 season. Davis finished tied for second in the Big South in receptions, sixth in receiving yards, third in touchdown receptions, tied for second in receptions per game and fifth in receiving yards per game. He recorded at least five catches in eight games, while recording a touchdown in five games. The senior recorded a pair of two touchdown contests on the season including his season-high 110 yards and two touchdowns against No. 14 Wofford in last week’s regular season finale. Davis finished his Blue Hose career with 1,584 yards which is good enough for second in PC’s D1 record book as he did that on a record 144 catches. He also finished in the D1 record book with 13 touchdowns which ranks second just one behind Terrence Butler who played from 2007-08. Davis finished with 2,912 all-purpose yards in his PC career which ranks third in the Division I record book.

Gyasi Yeldell, DE, Second Team

Yeldell led the PC defense with 5.5 sacks which led the entire Big South and was the most by a Blue Hose since 2015. He recorded 51 tackles which was a tie for second amongst all defensive lineman in the league, while recording 26 solo tackles which was second amongst all defensive lineman in the conference. Yeldell finished fourth in the Big South with 9.5 tackles for loss, the most by a Blue Hose defensive lineman since 2014. The senior forced a pair of fumbles which was tied for the team lead as he recorded a pair of forced fumbles against Big South foe Campbell. He also picked up a fumble recovery against Kennesaw State. Yeldell recorded a career-high on three separate occasions with seven tackles coming against Hampton, Campbell and Wofford. The senior recorded a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss in the Blue Hose 10-0 win over Lindsey Wilson both of which set new single game highs. Yeldell finished his Blue Hose career with 7.5 sacks which sits in a tie for sixth in the D1 record book.

Colby Campbell, LB, Second Team

Campbell led the team and the conference in tackles this season as he recorded 90 total tackles, which is tied for seventh-most in a single-season in PC’s Division I era. The sophomore had four games with double-digit tackles this season, with a career-high 14 coming on two separate occasions against Austin Peay and Campbell. He also recorded 7.0 tackles for loss which rank 10th in the Big South and is fifth amongst conference linebackers. Campbell had a pair of forced fumbles to tie for the Big South lead as he had one against Campbell and Wofford, while recovering one against Austin Peay and Wofford.

Cooper Short, SS, All-Academic Team

Short was the short snapper on all the Blue Hose field goals and extra point tries during the 2018 season. For the season, Short graded out at 98% on all of his snaps. The Kings Mountain, Ga native currently has a 3.89 GPA as history major and political science minor.