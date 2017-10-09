PC football hosts, falls to The Citadel

Presbyterian Falls to # 13 Citadel in Impromptu Home Opener

The Presbyterian College football team (0-2) fell to 13th-ranked The Citadel (2-0), 48-7, on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium in what proved to be PC’s home opener after the game was moved from Charleston earlier this week due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

Head Coach Tommy Spangler ’s Take:

“You have to give credit to the Citadel. They have a good football team and today they were better than us. When we watch the tape it is going to be very simple for us. We just didn’t execute on offense or defense. It starts with me and these coaches. I’ve got to make sure we are putting our kids in the best opportunities to have success. We then have to go execute the plan and we didn’t do that today.”

How It Happened

The two teams traded touchdowns early in the first quarter to get the scoring going. Citadel got on the board first with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dominique Allen. PC tied it just 18 seconds later on a 76-yard touchdown run by Torrance Marable to make it 7-7. Citadel answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a five-yard run by Lorenzo Ward to make it 14-7.

The second quarter belonged to the Bulldogs, as they scored on each of their three offensive drives to build a lead. A 57-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Black to Raleigh Webb early in the quarter got it started. Black then threw his second touchdown of the game with an 18-yard completion to Rod Johnson midway through the quarter. Citadel finished the half with an 11-play, 5:25 drive with Allen finding the endzone from one-yard to make it 35-7 at the break.

Citadel got on the board on its first drive of the second half with a 14-play, 81-yard drive that elapsed over eight minutes with Allen scoring for the third time, this one on a two-yard run. The PAT on the score was no good, making it a 41-7 contest. PC put together its best drive of the game late in the third quarter, going 67 yards on 14 plays and elapsing 5:55 with four of its 11 first downs on that drive. Unfortunately, the drive stalled deep in Citadel territory on a fourth-down and goal from the eight-yard line. The Bulldogs tacked on its final score late, going 92 yards on 18 plays on a drive that took 9:19 off the clock with Brandon Rainey catching a 14-yard pass from Black to cap off the scoring.

Offensive Leader

Torrance Marable once again led the Blue Hose offense, rushing for 93 yards on seven carries with his first career touchdown. The freshman has now rushed for 255 yards in his first two collegiate games, directly leading to both of PC’s touchdowns this season. Marable added 53 kickoff return yards to give him 146 all-purpose yards on the day.

Defensive Standout

Linebacker Grant Beidel totaled a career-high 17 tackles to lead the PC defense. His previous career-high was 11 tackles, accomplished on two occasions. It is the most tackles by a PC player since September 25, 2015 when Donelle Williams had 18 tackles against Chattanooga.

Offensive Notes

- Will Brock saw his first action of the season after suffering a season-ending injury a year ago. The lefty quarterback took control of the PC offense in the second half, completing 9-of-15 passes for 86 yards in the loss.

- Cedric Frazier tied his career-high with five receptions for 50 yards receiving on the afternoon, both highs for a PC player this season. Riley Hilton had two receptions for 28 yards and Darquez Watson also had two receptions for 19 yards.

Defensive Notes

- Maleek Catchings and Michael Branch each double-digit tackles for the first time in their respective careers. Catchings finished with a career-high 12 tackles from the linebacker spot, while Branch reached 11 tackles from the defensive line.

- Malachi Brown made his first career start in today’s game, coming at cornerback. The sophomore totaled six tackles and forced a fumble in the contest.

Up Next

PC continues its seven-game homestand next Saturday with Campbell coming to town for a 7 p.m. matchup at Bailey Memorial Stadium.