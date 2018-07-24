PC football has all-conference honorable mention

Hilton Earns Big South Honorable Mention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College Tight End Riley Hilton received honorable mention to the Big South Preseason All-Conference team, the league announced on Tuesday at its annual media day event in Charlotte.

Hilton proved to be a reliable asset in the passing game for PC last season after missing all of 2016 due to injury, as he hauled in 11 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He recorded multiple receptions in a game on four different occasions, while recording a season-high 27 yards against the Citadel.

PC opens the 2018 campaign on September 8th when it travels to Austin Peay for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Governors.

