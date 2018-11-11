PC FB falls on Senior Day

Blue Hose Drop Senior Day Home Finale

Final Score: Campbell 34, Presbyterian 6

Location: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (2-7, 0-5 Big South) | Campbell (6-4, 1-3 Big South)

The Presbyterian College Football team was unable to contain the Camels on senior day as Campbell picked up a 34-6 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

OPENING KICK

• Sophomore linebacker Colby Campbell paced the defense with 14 tackles which tied a career-high set earlier this season against Austin Peay. Campbell also forced one of the Blue Hose four fumbles.

• Senior Gyasi Yeldell recorded seven tackles, while also forcing two fumbles in this afternoon’s contest.

• Freshman Jordan Morgan recorded 17 carries for 78 yards and his team-high third rushing score of the season.

• The Blue Hose forced a season-high four fumbles (Yeldell 2, Campbell 1, Carrington 1)

• Prior to kickoff this afternoon the Blue Hose honored their 12 seniors. WR DaShawn Davis, DB Michael Fisher, DL Gyasi Yeldell, QB John Walker, DB Robert Baker, P Jackson Boland, TE Cody Montgomery, DL Marquise Inabinet, DT Chad Stevens, OL Darrius Rowe, OT Tobias Hagins and TE Riley Hilton were recognized.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Campbell got on the board on the opening possession with a four yard rushing score by its quarterback to make it 7-0.

• Camels added a 51 yard rushing touchdown on their next series but a blocked PAT made it 13-0 midway thru the first quarter.

• PC got on the board with a Morgan five yard rushing touchdown to make it 13-6 late in the opening quarter.

• Campbell then took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-6 after the opening stanza.

• Campbell rushed one in from 45 yards for a touchdown to take a 27-6 lead at the break.

• The Camels converted on a fourth down for a 36 yard pass to take a 34-6 victory.

WHAT'S NEXT

• The Blue Hose hit the road for one final contest during the 2018 season as they travel to Wofford Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be live on ESPN+ from Gibbs Stadium.