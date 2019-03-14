Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Earns First Postseason Bid

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team, coming off a record-breaking season, accepted a bid this week to play in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), which starts March 18. An opponent, date, and game time will be announced by Sunday.

This is PC’s first postseason tournament in its Division I history.

“We are very excited to be invited to play in postseason,” said Head Coach Dustin Kerns, now in his second season with the Blue Hose. “This is another ‘stair’ for our program and our players have earned it. I am excited for our players, fans, alumni, and coaching staff who get the experience of playing this late in March. This is what every program aspires to do, and having the opportunity to play for a Championship is special. We hope to make Presbyterian College proud and continue our journey with this team. Go Blue Hose!”

The last time the Blue Hose played in a postseason tournament was in 2005-06, as a Division II member. PC went 1-1 in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Regional, finishing 25-10 on the season. In program history, the Blue Hose have competed in three postseason tournaments, and hold a 4-3 mark.

PC is coming off its best season in Division I history, with an 18-15 record. The Blue Hose tied their DI conference win total with nine, while the 18 overall wins is the most in PC Di history. The team has already broken several PC DI season records, including scoring, rebounding, assists, and scoring margin. The Blue Hose lead the league in assists, assist/turnover ratio, and are top three in scoring and scoring margin. In the national statistics PC is top 10 in assist/turnover ratio, three-pointers per game, three-pointers made, and in turnovers.

PC becomes the 13th Big South school overall to play in this post-season tournament, which began in 2009 with Old Dominion defeating Bradley in the championship game. Other CIT tournament winners include Missouri State, Santa Clara, Mercer, East Carolina, Murray State, Evansville, Columbia, Saint Peter’s, and last year’s champion Northern Colorado.

One of four postseason tournaments, the 32-team CIT consists of five rounds, all single elimination-style, and uses the old NIT model in which matchups in future rounds are determined by the results of the previous round. All games are played at campus sites and are all broadcast on the CBS Sports and CBS Sports Digital Networks.

The 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament Schedule

First & Second Rounds

March 18-25

Quarterfinals

March 27-31

Semifinals

April 2

Championship

April 4