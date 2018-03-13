Home / Sports / Our Academic All-American

Our Academic All-American

Tue, 03/13/2018 - 10:38am Vic MacDonald
PC Athletics
Cherise Beynon of the University of New Mexico was named the CoSIDA Scholar Athlete of the Year.

 

Miles Named CoSIDA Academic All-America

 

Janie Miles, Presbyterian College women’s basketball senior guard, has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Second Team. 

Miles is the first player in PC women's basketball history to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team at any level of play. 

This was Miles’ second straight season on the All-District team.

The biology major from Clemson had her best season in her final year as she averaged 10.0 points, a team high 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game. She finished with 16 double figure scoring games with a season high of 19 points at Charleston Southern, she made 5-7 three-point baskets her second game of the season with five made three pointers and third of her career. Miles also had a season high and career high tying 11 rebounds at Gardner-Webb.

For her career Miles finished with 1,086 career points, she surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty on February 3. Miles is fourth in the Division I era in career points, second in made three pointers with 197, fourth in assists at 209 and fourth in steals with 134.

Miles is the first women's player in the Division I era to be named to any All-America team and the first since Rachel Sloan was named to the Kodak, Daktronics and Division II Bulletin Board All-America Teams in 2000-01.

 

