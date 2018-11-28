"Once a Red Devil ..."

Fall athletes, others honored by Clinton High School

CHS Athletics presented the following awards for its fall athletics program on Nov. 27:

Service Awards:

-Dr. Phillip Milner and Palmetto Bone and Joint, Athletic Service Award for 25 Years of Service and Dedication to Clinton High School Athletics.

-Coach Bill Seawright, Retirement, Athletic Service Award for 31 Years of

Coaching with 20 Years Dedicated to Clinton High School.

-Coach John Lapomarda, Retirement, Athletic Service Award for 30 Years of Coaching and Dedication to Clinton Athletics.

-Clovis Simmons- Tennis North/South Coach

-Chris Wofford- Football North/South Coach

- Lee Atkinson- Cross Country Region III 3A Coach of the Year

JV Volleyball: Hustler Award- Gracie Boyd

Varsity Volleyball: Sportsmanship- Marley Sterling

Most Improved- Hannah Hostetler

MVP- Latoria Johnson

All Region- Savanna Campbell

Girls Cross Country: All County- Paige Trent and Dorothy Trent

All County Champion- Paige Trent

MVP- Paige Trent

Sportsmanship- Chelsea Hill

Boys Cross Country: All County- Eric Newton, Nick Perkins, Billy Hogarth, Zac Bagwell

All Region- Eric Newton, Nick Perkins, Billy Hogarth, Zac Bagwell

Region Champion- Eric Newton

MVP- Eric Newton

Sportsmanship- Drew Moody

Team- Region III 3A Champions

Girls Tennis: Sportsmanship- Reese Gowan

MVP- Mary Catherine Dailey

All Region- Mary Catherine Dailey and Gerri Hill

SCHSL AAA/AA/A State Singles Tournament- Mary Catherine Dailey

JV Football: Hustler Award- C.K. Vance and Matthew McKitrick

Varsity Football: Most Improved- Marcus Chalmers

Best Defense- JyKorie Gary

Best Blocker- Jacob Hall

Sportsmanship- Jay Grant

Gayle Ellis- Liam Wilson

MVP- Cam Nichols

All Region- Jacob Hall and Elijah Campbell

Players of the Week:

Laurens- Cam Nichols

Broome, Pendleton- Greg Sanders

Powdersville- Jay Miller

Powdersville, Mid Carolina- Jamarcus Cook

Powdersville, Mid Carolina- Marchavis Choice

Powdersville, Emerald- Elijah Campbell

Wren- Jacob Hall

Union- Navill Watson

Mid Carolina, Emerald- Sam Tiller

Mid Carolina- Exodus Jones

Emerald- Darian Bailey

Woodruff- Titus Hood, JyKorie Gary, Matt Gann

**Special thanks to Cindy Jacobs and her staff for providing a wonderful meal following the banquet and to the booster club for purchasing all of the awards for the special award winners.**