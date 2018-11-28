"Once a Red Devil ..."
Fall athletes, others honored by Clinton High School
CHS Athletics presented the following awards for its fall athletics program on Nov. 27:
Service Awards:
-Dr. Phillip Milner and Palmetto Bone and Joint, Athletic Service Award for 25 Years of Service and Dedication to Clinton High School Athletics.
-Coach Bill Seawright, Retirement, Athletic Service Award for 31 Years of
Coaching with 20 Years Dedicated to Clinton High School.
-Coach John Lapomarda, Retirement, Athletic Service Award for 30 Years of Coaching and Dedication to Clinton Athletics.
-Clovis Simmons- Tennis North/South Coach
-Chris Wofford- Football North/South Coach
- Lee Atkinson- Cross Country Region III 3A Coach of the Year
JV Volleyball: Hustler Award- Gracie Boyd
Varsity Volleyball: Sportsmanship- Marley Sterling
Most Improved- Hannah Hostetler
MVP- Latoria Johnson
All Region- Savanna Campbell
Girls Cross Country: All County- Paige Trent and Dorothy Trent
All County Champion- Paige Trent
MVP- Paige Trent
Sportsmanship- Chelsea Hill
Boys Cross Country: All County- Eric Newton, Nick Perkins, Billy Hogarth, Zac Bagwell
All Region- Eric Newton, Nick Perkins, Billy Hogarth, Zac Bagwell
Region Champion- Eric Newton
MVP- Eric Newton
Sportsmanship- Drew Moody
Team- Region III 3A Champions
Girls Tennis: Sportsmanship- Reese Gowan
MVP- Mary Catherine Dailey
All Region- Mary Catherine Dailey and Gerri Hill
SCHSL AAA/AA/A State Singles Tournament- Mary Catherine Dailey
JV Football: Hustler Award- C.K. Vance and Matthew McKitrick
Varsity Football: Most Improved- Marcus Chalmers
Best Defense- JyKorie Gary
Best Blocker- Jacob Hall
Sportsmanship- Jay Grant
Gayle Ellis- Liam Wilson
MVP- Cam Nichols
All Region- Jacob Hall and Elijah Campbell
Players of the Week:
Laurens- Cam Nichols
Broome, Pendleton- Greg Sanders
Powdersville- Jay Miller
Powdersville, Mid Carolina- Jamarcus Cook
Powdersville, Mid Carolina- Marchavis Choice
Powdersville, Emerald- Elijah Campbell
Wren- Jacob Hall
Union- Navill Watson
Mid Carolina, Emerald- Sam Tiller
Mid Carolina- Exodus Jones
Emerald- Darian Bailey
Woodruff- Titus Hood, JyKorie Gary, Matt Gann
**Special thanks to Cindy Jacobs and her staff for providing a wonderful meal following the banquet and to the booster club for purchasing all of the awards for the special award winners.**