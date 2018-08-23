Home / Sports / Once the ball gets here, it's time to play football

Once the ball gets here, it's time to play football

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 10:06am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor
BALL RUN: Today, Laurens and Clinton High Cross Country teams will run the game ball from Laurens 55's K C Hanna Stadium to a stage in uptown Clinton - PC Welcome Back & Music on Main. The plan is for Laurens XC to begin at the stadium (possibly the 50 Yard Line) and run the football east on Hwy 76 to the Clinton XC Team at Farmers Furniture (a 6-mile run). Clinton will then continue with the football for 6 more miles to uptown Clinton. Laurens will start at 4:30. The ball exchange should be around 5:45. The ball will arrive around 7 p.m. at a stage in front of Wilson's Curb Market on West Main St., Clinton. An announcement said, “This was a great success two years ago, and we believe that it can again generate lots of community support for our schools, our XC Teams, and Football teams. We eagerly await the blessing/permission from both towns in this county-wide endeavor.” Game Time: CHS Athletics has announced, “After having conversations with Coach Webb and adjusting to the rules issued by the South Carolina High School League regarding the wet bulb thermometer, we decided to move the Laurens at Clinton Varsity Football game time to 8 p.m. instead of 7:30. The pre-game ring ceremony for the state championship girls track 4X100 relay team will start at 7:30 at mid-field. Thank you for being flexible!” -- Nickie Templeton, Clinton High School Athletics Director Stadium Safety: Beginning this Friday, Aug. 24, these safety measures will be in effect for Wilder Stadium events: --Clear bag policy strictly enforced for bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. --No weapons allowed including pocket knives, guns, ice picks, etc. --No illegal drugs or alcoholic beverages. --No one under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be allowed to enter Wilder Stadium. --Any 8th grade or younger student must be accompanied by an adult before being admitted into the stadium.

 

BALL RUN IS TODAY: Long-time rivals in need of success

 

Two teams in need of some things to go right will square off Friday at Clinton’s Wilder Stadium.

In an unusual 8 p.m. start, the Clinton Red Devils and the Laurens Raiders start the 2018 season coming off disappointing showings in a kickoff classic. Clinton lost 21-7 to host Palmetto and Laurens lost 28-9 to Wren in last Friday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic.

Clinton did not manage much better last Tuesday in a home scrimmage against Seneca, surrendering three touchdowns and a missed field goal attempt while scoring just one late TD (by PJ Bluford).

Clinton scored once against Palmetto (a Titus Hood run, Sam Tiller PAT) while surrendering a score on Palmetto’s first play from scrimmage.

Laurens’ score against Wren came from a Duane Martin run and a Devon Hubner field goal.

Clinton also has had a scrimmage rained out in the pre-season.

Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb called the scrimmage loss to Seneca a “butt whuppin’.” Laurens football head coach Chris Liner said early in a scrimmage against Boiling Springs that the opponent “beat us in the dirt.”

Clearly, both coaches want to see mistakes corrected and some early encouraging signs of life from their teams this Friday. The girls state champion relay team for Clinton will receive their rings at 7:30 p.m. at Wilder Stadium; kickoff is at 8 because of a new rule governing start of play during hot temperatures.

Both programs have revved up their fans. Laurens had fan day Saturday at KC Hanna Stadium, and Clinton’s Meet the Devils program was held last night (Aug. 21, coverage in the Aug. 29 Clinton Chronicle).

Last season, the Clinton-Laurens rivalry game was at Laurens. The Red Devils were close with 4 minutes left on the game clock, but they fumbled the go-ahead, what could have been the winning, touchdown in a 24-18 loss. Troy Dendy, who now runs for Carson-Newman University, went for 171 yards against Clinton.

The Red Devils also lost their main runners from last season, Mark Wise and Kris Holmes, to graduation, but have shown a new wrinkle in their offense by setting up running plays for quarterback Konner Richardson. Last season’s Laurens game was Richardson’s first varsity start; Richardson’s back-up is senior Cam Nichols.

Clinton’s offense racked up 342 yards against Laurens in last season’s first game. Dawson Green and Zay Bennett scored on passes from Richardson.

Dendy’s second TD run came 38 seconds before halftime, and Aaron McLeod hauled in a Ryan Campbell TD toss. Along with a field goal. Laurens tallied 24 points. For Clinton, Richardson ran in score and the Red Devils drove to the Laurens 11 before losing the fumble.

A Side Note – Webb, Liner and Laurens Academy football head coach Todd Kirk will discuss their teams this Friday at the noon Laurens County Touchdown Club luncheon at The Ridge recreation complex, Hwy 76 bypass in Laurens. The Touchdown Club is sponsored by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. Admission is available at the door, and season sponsorships will be available.

This will be the third season that the long-standing rivalry game between 3A Clinton and 5A Laurens is the first game of the football season.

 

Other Scores of Interest: Mid-Carolina 33, Whitmire 7; Broome 46, Central 14; Chapman 59, Union County 40; Ninety Six 62, Emerald 46; Woodruff 44, Chesnee 0 – in what is known as Week 0 for the SC high school football season. Teams that play this week get a bye week some time during the season.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here