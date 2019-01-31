No word yet on new coach's pay -- Clinton finds its coach

LAMAR, S.C. -- Corey Fountain has resigned as Lamar High School's football coach to take the same role at Clinton - DISTRICT 56 HAS NOT DISCLOSED SALARY - INTRODUCTION NEWS CONFERENCE WILL BE TUESDAY MORNING.

A former Lamar quarterback, Fountain guided the Silver Foxes to four consecutive state championship games, winning two of them (2015, '17). In each of his five years as the Silver Foxes’ coach, he led them to an upper-state final.

Attempts to contact Fountain, who was 58-10 during his five years coaching the Silver Foxes, were unsuccessful.

In Lamar’s most recent state final, it lost 26-20 against Green Sea Floyds.

"I am sad to see him go but I wish him all the best," Lamar Principal Kathy Gainey said. "Coach Fountain is a great football coach. More importantly, he has great character and a great heart for our students and school."

Fountain also was the 2017 Class A Upper-State coach of the year.

Fountain, however, is no stranger to Laurens County athletics. He was an assistant for Laurens under then-Raider coaches J.R. Boyd and Greg Lawson. Eventually, Boyd hired Fountain over to Lamar.

After playing football and baseball at North Greenville University, Fountain then became a North Greenville assistant before becoming an auditor for a health-care company.

But football was Fountain's first love. He was always a coach players could rally around. Even after his team lost in last season’s state final, his devotion to the Silver Foxes never wavered.

“Our guys played their hearts out," he said. "I’m proud of everything they’ve done this year. It’s a process. One game doesn’t define the kids’ hearts out on that field. I’m proud of each and every one of our guys. They played their hearts out tonight.”

“We are most fortunate to have Coach Fountain join the Red Devil family, says Dr. David O’Shields, District 56 Superintendent, “His experience, coupled with his love and passion for excellence will serve Red Devil Nation well.”

Fountain received his Bachelor’s in business administration from North Greenville College and a Master of Education from Grand Canyon University. As a student at North Greenville, he was a four-year letterman in baseball and Football. He also was named Academic All-American in baseball and football for four years.

Says Dr. Nickie Templeton, Clinton High School Athletic Director, “I am excited about having Coach Corey Fountain join the Red Devil Community. With his winning success and accolades, I look forward to what will come for CHS Football.”

Fountain, who is married and has two daughters and one son, says “I am blessed and honored to be a part of the Red Devil Family. I am excited about leading this football team and developing young men who will excel in school, on the football field and in the community.”