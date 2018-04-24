No home games on Wednesday

SOFTBALL - Presbyterian College, SC State Doubleheader Cancelled

The Presbyterian College softball game against South Carolina State, originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 25, at 2 p.m., has been cancelled due to poor playing conditions at the PC Softball Complex.

The series will not be rescheduled for this season.

The Blue Hose next travel to Radford April 27-28, for their final three-game Big South series of the season. PC takes on the Highlanders in a single game Friday at 5 p.m., before playing a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.

All three games are slated to be shown live on the Big South Network at www.BigSouthSports.com, and through live stats at http://sidearmstats.com/radford/softball/.

The Blue Hose are 3-40 overall and 1-17 in the Big South. They are led by Macy Hyatt with a .310 batting average and 36 hits. Megan Anderson is tops in total bases with 41, RBI with 17, and doubles with nine. Kaylee Allen paces the team in innings pitched with 104.0 and in strikeouts with 56. Alex Cook, in 95.2 innings, has struck out 51 and pitched in six complete games.

Radford is 27-15 overall and 9-6 in the league. The Highlanders are led by Marissa Gagliano with a .373 batting average, 50 hits, 11 doubles, and 71 total bases. Maggie Rowe is tops in RBI with 36. Abby Morrow leads the team in innings pitched with 158.1, while Kayla Huffman paces the Highlanders in ERA with 2.00 and strikeouts with 80.