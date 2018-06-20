New talent for conference-champ PC men's soccer

Potter Announces PC Men’s Soccer 2018 Signing Day Class

Presbyterian College men's soccer coach Jonathan Potter announced a 2018 Signing Day class of 11 players who will be joining the Blue Hose this fall. These players will be joining 19 returners who played on last year's 2017 Big South Championship team.

“We are excited to announce our recruiting class for this fall. These eleven young men embody our core values as a program and have hunger to continually improve on and off the field. Time will only tell if these players will live up to the high expectations we have here for our student-athletes.

“I want to sincerely thank Assistant Coaches Flo Liu, Matthew Cureton, and Evan Rogers for their hard work in putting together our 2018 class. Our incoming players along with our returning group relish the opportunity to take the program forward each day.”

Tyler Adu – Midfielder – 6'1" – 170 lb – Worcester, MA – Holy Name Central Catholic

High School: Was a four-year starter and two-year captain for Coach Eric Ernst at Holy Name Central Catholic … District All-Star … Member of ODP Regional and International Team that traveled to Iceland.

Why did Tyler choose Presbyterian:" Presbyterian was an easy choice because the coaches really took their time to talk to me and my family and showed how coming to Presbyterian would benefit my soccer as well as my academics.

Spencer Ayen– Midfielder – 6'2" – 170 lb – Cayce, SC – Gray Collegiate Academy

High School: All-State midfielder for Gray Collegiate Academy … Played for Coach Rob Strickland at South Carolina United FC … U19 State Champion … All Region Selection U19 State Champion Team … Only player from South Carolina to be selected to the U14 National Team Pool.

Why did Spencer choose Presbyterian: "I chose PC because it is a good academic school and I have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the soccer field"

Zechariah Dapaah – Midfielder – 6’1” – 173 lb – Jacksonville, FL – Bartram Trail HS

High School: Scored 52 goals and assisted on 29 more over four years of varsity soccer at Bartram Trail HS … Co-Captain, All-Conference and All-County his senior season … Played for Coach John McLellen and Coach Mike Johnson at Florida Elite Soccer Academy.

Why did Zech choose Presbyterian: When I visited the campus I liked how everyone was welcoming. Also I liked the facilities and competing at the highest level of Division I.

Jan Hoffelner– Goalkeeper – 6'2" – 170 lb – Langen, Germany – Iowa Western CC

Iowa Western: Went 7-2 as a starter and logged 804 minutes for the Iowa Western Reivers as a freshman … Made 26 saves and had a goals against average of 0.67 and save percentage of .813 … Had five shutouts.

High School: Played seven years at Eintracht Frankfurt … Spent time with Rot-Weiß Frankfurt and Viktoria Köln in Germany.

Why did Jan choose Presbyterian:" I chose Presbyterian because of the high academic standard that they uphold and also I want to take the next step in my soccer career.”

Grayson Horton – Goalkeeper – 6’ 2” – 165 lbs – Irmo, SC – Dutch Fork HS

High School: Four-year starter in high school and club soccer … Had a winning record every season from 7th – 12th grades … Advanced to the third round of the SCHSL State Playoffs his 9th, 11th and 12th grade seasons … Recorded 16 saves against Riverbluff in 2017 in a shoot-out victory … Totaled 5,130 minutes over 120 games played (111 starts) with 632 saves, 199 clears/punches and a pair of assists in his career … Earned the 2015 “Coaches Award” … Awarded the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award as well as being named a Region Five All-Region player … 2018 Team Captain and North-South Game selection … Advanced to the State Cup semi-finals twice with the `99 Boys Kennedy at Liverpool team in Lexington, SC … Member of Dutch Fork’s Orchestra Masterclass as well as the National Honor Society and Extended Studies Diploma … Volunteers with the Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

Personal: Grayson Andrew Horton … Son of Andrew and Christy Horton … Intends to major in history/pre-law … Chose PC because of the opportunity to play Division I soccer while receiving an excellent education and continuing to participate in orchestra.

Noah Joseph – Defender – 6’ 2” – 185 lbs – Simpsonville, SC – Hillcrest HS

High School: Soccer Defender Region championship 2015 … Four-time all-region player at Hillcrest HS … Totaled 20 goals and 13 assists in his HS career … Played club soccer for CESA ECNL … Member of the National Honor Society, FCA and a Cum Laude Scholar recipient.

Personal: Noah Travis Joseph … Intends to major in business … Son of Jason and Stephanie Joseph … Chose PC because it felt like the right fit.

Marcos Kitromilides – Forward – 6’ 2" – 180 lbs – Nicosia, Cyprus – G.C. School of Careers

High School: Played club soccer for the A.P.O.E.L. Football Club Academy that won the Cyprus First League title six consecutive seasons (U12 – U21) … As a member of the U-16 and U-17 teams, played in the UEFA Youth League tournament against teams like Schaelke Germany U17 and Roma U-17 … Cyprus National team member (U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19) … Played for Podosfairiki Athlitiki Enosi Eparxeias Kerynias (PAAEK) in 2017.

Personal: Marcos Andreas Kitromilides … Son of Andreas and Katerina Kitromilides … Chose PC because of its ability to compete at the Division I level.

Donne Kouessi– Midfielder – 5'9" – 145 lb – Accra, Ghana – Ghana University/Accra Technical University

High School: Played for Coach George Bampo, part of the greater Accra Regional Team to compete at National Inter Regional High Schools Tournament in 2015. Was named Sports Personality of the Year at Presbyterian High School in 2016.

Why did Donne choose Presbyterian: "I chose PC because it is a great college in terms of academics and the opportunity to balance soccer and education. PC is a place I can build on my potentials.

Brison Moorhead– Goalkeeper – 6'3" – 168 lb – Clearwater, FL – Clearwater Central Catholic HS

High School: Played for Kevin Clinton at Chargers Soccer Development Academy for 4 years … Started 20 games in the 2017/18 season.

Why did Brison choose Presbyterian: I chose Presbyterian College because the campus felt like home to me and the program is moving toward success.”

Brandon Scoffield – Midfielder – 5’9” – 170 lbs – Stafford, VA – Mountain View HS

High School: Played four years of varsity at Mountain View HS … Team captain his senior year … Member of Regional Semi-Finalist team his sophomore and junior seasons … Strong student who earned school’s “Academic Excellence” award … Played club for Richmond United.

Personal: Brandon Antonio Scoffield … Intends to major in business … Son of Tony and Kate Scoffield … Special Olympics volunteer as well as with local soup kitchens and trash pickup … Chose PC for its small campus and high quality of academics and athletics.

Jumel Spence – Attack / Right Mid – 6’2” – 165 lbs – Palm Bay, FL – Melbourne HS

High School: Played at Melbourne HS … Captain … Three-time District Champions … Three-time Regional Champions … Cape Coast Conference Champions 2018 … Two-time state semi-finalist his junior and senior seasons … Member of Florida team that went undefeated at the Disney Wild World of Sports … Trained in Chile for 10 days with Jorge Alvial and the Chilean pro team in 2017 … Played club for Florida All Star Classic 2018 ODP.

Personal: Son of Michelle and Sam Spence … Intends to major in business administration … Chose PC because of the small, close-knit community and soccer program.