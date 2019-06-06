New Red Devil Athletics Director

Laurens County School District 56 is pleased to announce that Louie Alexander will be Clinton High School’s next Athletic Director.

Alexander has been involved in athletic administration for 18 years. He was Assistant AD, and AD at Whitmire High School and then moved to become AD and Head Football Coach at Mid-Carolina High School from 2005-2018. He has been a Physical Education Teacher and Coach at Clinton High School since 2018.

With a Bachelor’s degree in PE from Newberry College and a Master’s degree in Sports Management from the US Sports Academy, Alexander been in public education for 24 years. In addition to his AD and football coaching experiences, he has also coached boys’ basketball and baseball.