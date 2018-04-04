New date for golf benefitting Whitten Center residents

Glenn Bledsoe Memorial Golf Tournament – NEW DATE

The Whitten Center Parents’ Club is changing the date of the 9th Annual Glenn Bledsoe Memorial Golf Tournament to Wednesday, April 18th.

Whitten Center works to assist those with disabilities and their families to address individual needs, empower minds, promote growth in skills and abilities, and facilitate social interaction and community involvement. This is done in a setting that encourages independence balanced with a safe, secure, and supportive environment.

Mr. Glenn Bledsoe dedicated his career at Whitten Center to the service of people with developmental disabilities. He worked to bring joy to their lives, and sought to promote awareness in the community of those he served. After Bledsoe’s passing in 2009, a group of Parents’ Club members, friends, and family put together the Glenn Bledsoe Memorial Golf Tournament. Ongoing support from sponsors and golfers continue to help honor Bledsoe’s memory and benefit the special people that he so loved.

Team slots for the tournament are still available, and can be secured by calling Tara Glenn, Director of Staff Development and Volunteer Services, at 864.938.3407 or e-mailing tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov. Registration fees are $75 per golfer. This fee covers cart fees, green fees, beverages, mulligans, prize holes, and dinner. 100% of the event proceeds benefit residents at Whitten Center. The tournament will be held at Newberry Country Club, with a shotgun start at noon.