Meet the Blue Hose - Watch Practice

PC Football Fan Day Is Fast Approaching

The Presbyterian College football team will hold its annual Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday morning, August 25, at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 9:45 a.m. with the autograph session slated to begin at 10 a.m. on the concourse.

Schedule posters for the 2018 season will be available for fans to pick up and get signed by the players.

The team will then take to the field for practice around 11 a.m., which is slated to go for approximately one hour.

The Blue Hose are 20 days away from their season opener at Austin Peay on September 8. PC’s home opener comes on September 15 against Stetson at 1 p.m.

A letter to the fans from Head Coach Tommy Spangler:

“I’d like to invite everyone out to PC’s annual Fan Day this Saturday. It’s a great opportunity to meet our players and get some autographs. It’s also a chance for our team to show you what they’ve been working on this busy offseason.

“We have just over 40 returners that have been through thick and thin this past year and are eager to show you what they’re made of. They are a great and committed group and it’s going to be fun watching them play this year.

“We also welcomed over 65 newcomers to the team just a couple of weeks ago and they’ve been working hard getting ready, along with the returners, for what should be an exciting 2018 season.

“I’m excited about the challenges that await us this year and I hope you are too. Bailey Stadium is a great place to watch football, come out this Saturday and get a sneak peak of the 2018 Blue Hose!”