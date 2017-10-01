UPDATED: As the Clemson football team enters its first day as College Football's National Champion, meanwhile, back in South Carolina ...

The dawn of Jan. 10, 2017 - a new day - breaks over the State of South Carolina in brilliant Clemson Orange. The Tigers knocked off #1 and previously unbeaten Alabama, 35-31, to win the National Championship in Tampa, Fla. Many Laurens County residents are on the road this morning, or are about to be, joining the hundreds of Clemson fans returning to the state today.

Senior QB Deshaun Watson threw a short TD pass to former walk-on Hunter Renfrow with 1 second on the clock for the comeback win - and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney's first National Championship in 8 years at the Tigers helm. Watson will forego his senior season - he already has graduated from Clemson - to enter the NFL draft. Clemson lost to Alabama in the title game last season, and put together a one-loss, ACC championship season to get back into the title game.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/18442304/clemson-tigers-...

The Tigers arrived back in SC at 3 pm today:

http://www.wyff4.com/article/clemson-tigers-say-lets-dance-to-crimson-ti...