The Match-ups are set; the golf course is ready

PAIRINGS ARE ANNOUNCED

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The team pairings are set for the opening round of the 64th annual ACC Men’s Golf Championship, which will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 21-23, over the 6,951-yard, par-72 Arnold Palmer designed course at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, South Carolina.

The championship will get underway on Friday at 9 a.m., with North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech starting on hole 10 and Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Duke on hole 1. Boston College, Louisville, and Notre Dame start at 10 a.m. on hole 10, while defending champion Clemson goes off at 10 a.m. from hole 1 and is joined by Virginia and Wake Forest.

ACC Men’s Golf Championship - First Round Pairings

9:00 - 9:48 a.m. = Virginia Tech, NC State, North Carolina (Starting on Hole #10)

9:00 – 9:48 a.m. = Florida State, Georgia Tech, Duke (Starting on Hole #1)

10:00 - 10:48 a.m. = Boston College, Notre Dame, Louisville (Starting on Hole #10)

10:00 a.m. - 10:48 a.m. = Virginia, Clemson, Wake Forest (Starting on Hole #1)

Five ACC teams are ranked in the Golfstat Top 25, with Wake Forest leading the way at No. 9 and followed by No. 15 Clemson, No. 17 Virginia, No. 19 Duke, and No. 21 Georgia Tech. Four ACC golfers rank in the Top 25 of the Golfstat individual rankings: No. 4 Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest), No. 14 Cristobal Del Solar (Florida State), No. 15 Jimmy Stanger (Virginia), and No. 22 Doc Redman (Clemson).

2017 marks the second time the ACC Men’s Golf Championship will be held in South Carolina, and first since 1964, when it was held at Forest Lakes Country Club in Columbia, South Carolina.

Wake Forest leads all schools with 18 league titles and 22 individual champions. Georgia Tech, which has won 14 outright ACC Championships and shared two more, has produced 11 individual medalists. North Carolina is third with 11 titles (10 outright), followed by Clemson with 10 (nine outright).