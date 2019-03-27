MARSHALL ENDS THE MAGIC

Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Season Ends in Hard-Fought Loss at Marshall in CIT Quarterfinals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A close game for the first 30 minutes, Marshall broke a 56-56 tie midway through the second half, outscoring the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team, 29-10, in the final 10 minutes, to pull away for the 83-66 win in quarterfinal action of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

Adam Flagler led the Blue Hose with 18 points as PC ends its season with a historic 20 wins.

Scoring the Game

It looked like it might be Marshall’s game early as the Herd stormed out to a 10-2 lead, extending it to nine points in a 15-6 lead, 14:01 to play before the break. Back to back three-pointers by JC younger and Cory Hightower quickly cut the margin to just three a minute later.

Marshall was able to get the lead back to six with 12:21 on the clock, but a 4-1 PC run cut the margin to one, 10:36 left. That would be the first of five times PC was able cut the Marshall lead to one, seeming to have an answer every time the Herd tried to pull away. The final time of the half came off an Adam Flagler three-pointer at the 5:36 mark, making it a 30-29 game, in favor of the home team.

Marshall closed out the half with a 9-3 run, PC three coming off a Younger three-pointer at 1:52, to take a seven-point lead, 39-32, into the locker room.

The Herd opened the second half with a basket before Romeo Crouch and Flagler responded with two three-pointers to cut the margin to three, 41-38, 18:30 on the clock. Trailing by five with just under 17 to play Flagler hit a layup and three-pointer in a 5-1 run to cut the Marshall lead to one, 48-47, 16:04 on the clock. Down by two a minute and a half later, Bell was fouled on a three-pointer. He hit all three to give the Blue Hose their first lead of the game, 53-52, 13:14 left.

Burks put the home team back ahead off a basket, but a Chris Martin layup and free throw made it a two-point lead for PC. Marshall answered with eight unanswered, four straight coming from Rondale Watson, to take a six-point lead, 62-56, 9:21 to go. Francois Lewis hit his second three-pointer of the night to cut the margin to three, but the Herd came back with a layup by Burks and a three-pointer from Jon Elmore to turn the lead back to eight, 67-59, 8:13 left.

After Marshall went up be eight again, it was Lewis again with a three-pointer to cut the lead to five. That would be the last points for PC over the next three minutes as the Herd went on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 12, 74-62, 3:47 on the clock.

Younger’s jumper at 3:24 cut the margin to 10, but that would be as close as the visitors would get with the home team continuing its hot shooting streak to take the eventual 83-66 win.

All told, it was a 29-10 run that saw PC and Marshall tied at 56-56, with 11:50 left, to the Herd winning by 17.

Players of the Game

Adam Flagler led the Blue Hose at the half with eight points, finishing the game with 18. Francois Lewis was a close second with 15 points. Davon Bell recorded eight rebounds and seven assists. C.J. Burks paced Marshall with 20 points and eight assists.

Stats of the Game

After a slow start PC closed out the half shooting 41.9% and five three-pointers. The Herd finished with 43.8% and five threes as well. While PC had five more turnovers, 10-5, it controlled the boards in the first, 21-16.

The Blue Hose shot 32.4% in the second half, closing out the game with 36.9%. The Herd were hot in the second with 53.6%, to finish the game with 48.3. PC held the three-pointer advantage, 10-6, but had one less rebound, 37-38. The Blue Hose had seven more turnovers, 15-8, with the Herd capitalizing on points off turnovers, 15-5.

Notables

- PC ends its season with a record 20 wins.

- The 33 three-pointer attempts are tied for ninth in the PC DI record book.

- Adam Flagler tied his career-high with 19 field goal attempts.

For the Record

PC ends the season with a 20-16 record, while Marshall moves onto the CIT semifinals with a 21-14 mark.