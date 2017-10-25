Marable is on award's watch list

Marable Named to Jerry Rice Award Watch List

Presbyterian College freshman running back Torrance Marable has been named to the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award Watch List, given annually to the freshman of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision level. Marable is the first PC player named to a national watch list since 2014.

Marable has recorded 592 rushing yards in his freshman campaign, good for second in the Big South and third nationally among freshman. The rookie is averaging 84.6 rushing yards per game, third-best in the Big South to this point.

Marable leads the team with five touchdowns on the year, the most by a PC player since 2015. The touchdowns came in five straight games, making him the first Big South freshman to score a touchdown in five straight games and the first PC player, regardless of class, to do so in the Division I era.

The native of Decatur, Ga. rushed for his 162 at Wake Forest in collegiate debut, the most rushing yards by a PC player in his collegiate debut and the second-most by a PC freshman in any game in the school’s Division I history.

Marable has earned Big South Freshman of the Week honors twice this season, the first PC player to earned multiple such honors since Lance Byrd in 2009. The product of Towers High School earned the first for his performance against Cumberland, rushing for 139 yards and catching two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. The second came against Campbell as he rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. Both came in PC victories.