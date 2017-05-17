Male, Female athlete of the year

Charlie Craven and Mary Katherine (MK) Kelly were named the Male and Female Athlete of the Year tonight by Clinton High School Athletics. Retired coach Jo Webb received a special recognition Service Award from her friend and fellow coach, Bill Rhodes.

Craven was Most Valuable Player in varsity baseball and varsity football. He has a 4.56 GPA.

Kelly was Sportsmanship winner for varsity softball, also competing in tennis and basketball. She has a 4.7 GPA.

CHS Athletics celebrated a spring season in which girls track has 9 All-Conference players, 5 record-breakers, 6 athletes to compete in the State Finals, an All-State player, Keria Dendy, and a Player of the Year, Maya Smith. Boys tennis advanced to the State Finals, won a Region Championship, has 4 All-Conference players, 3 participants in the State Singles Tournament, Player of the Year & All-State, Isaac MacMillan, and Coach of the Year Clovis Simmons. Also, Sean Vick was named boys varsity soccer conference Coach of the Year.

Soccer has 4 All-Conference players, and All-State Parker Duncan. Varsity baseball has 3 All-Conference players, softball 1 All-Conference and 1 North/South All-Star. Athletic Trainer Nora Ann Pace was on the North/South All-Star medical staff.

The 2017 Spring Sports Awards Ceremony is sponsored by the Clinton High School Athletic Booster Club.

Complete list of awards in 15 spring sports (MVP, sportsmanship, hustle, most improved and two special awards) will be here Thursday; more details in the May 24th issue of The Clinton Chronicle.