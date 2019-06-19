Make Your Fall Plans for PC Football

Blue Hose Football announces games’ starting times

The Presbyterian College Athletics Department announced the game times for the 2019 football season. The promotional schedule for the 2019 home games was also announced last Wednesday.

The season opener against Stetson on Aug. 31, is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in DeLand, Fla. After a bye week the Blue Hose open their 2019 home schedule against Jacksonville with kickoff slated for 7 p.m., and it is designated as Scotsman Club Day. Family Day is against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 21, with kick set for 1 p.m.

The Blue Hose hit the road for three straight beginning on Sept. 28 at North Alabama to open Big South play with kickoff set for 4 p.m. in Florence. The road trip continues against Campbell on Oct. 5 which is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff. PC concludes its road swing as it makes the trek to Monmouth on Oct. 12 for a 1 p.m. matchup with the Hawks.

Presbyterian returns home to face the defending Big South Champion Kennesaw State on Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. for Homecoming.

The Blue Hose hit the road for their final two road contests of the 2019 season as they head to Merrimack College on Oct. 26 for a 1 p.m. kick before traveling to Hampton on Nov. 2 for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Pirates.

PC concludes its 2019 season with three straight home games beginning on Nov. 9 when the Blue Hose welcome in Gardner-Webb for a 1 p.m. kick on Military Appreciation Day. The homestand continues on Nov. 16 against Charleston Southern at 1 p.m. for Youth Day.

The regular season home finale against St Andrews is slated for 1 p.m., Nov. 23 with that game being scheduled as Blue Turkey Day. PC will honor its football seniors that game as well.

The cost of season tickets this year is $90 for blue reserved seats, with individual game tickets at $20 apiece. Fans may also purchase season parking passes for $25 each.

For more information, contact the PC Ticket Office at 864.833.8240 or at skmedlin@presby.edu. Click Here for the season ticket order form.

The Big South Conference will release its TV schedule later this summer and times for select home games may be adjusted.

PC Football Schedule – 2019

Sat Aug. 31 – Stetson – at DeLand, Fla. – 7 p.m. (ET)

Sat Sep 14 – Jacksonville (Scotsman Club Day) – Clinton, S.C. – 7 p.m.

Sat Sep 21 – Eastern Kentucky (Family Day) – Clinton, S.C. – 1 p.m.

Sat Sep 28 – North Alabama – at Florence, Ala. – 4 p.m.

Sat Oct 5 – Campbell – at Buies Creek, N.C. – 1 p.m.

Sat Oct 12 – Monmouth – at West Long Branch, N.J. – 1 p.m.

Sat Oct 19 – Kennesaw State (Homecoming) – Clinton, S.C. – 2:30 p.m.

Sat Oct 26 – Merrimack College – at North Andover, Mass. – 1 p.m.

Sat Nov 2 – Hampton – at Hampton, Va. – 1 p.m.

Sat Nov 9 – Gardner-Webb (Military Appreciation Day) – Clinton, S.C. – 1 p.m.

Sat Nov 16 – Charleston Southern (Youth Day) – Clinton, S.C. – 1 p.m.

Sat Nov 23 – Saint Andrews (‘Blue’ Turkey Day) – Clinton, S.C. – 1 p.m.