Local teams start scoring touchdowns today

TODAY AT LUNCH: Speakers are announced for Touchdown Club

An outstanding slate of speakers highlights the 2017 season for the Laurens County Touchdown Club as they kick off the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at The Ridge at Laurens.

The club, whose aim is to “promote a spirit of cooperation and organization through a common interest of football,” recognizes college and high school football players for their on-field achievements and accomplishments.

The kickoff meeting will begin at noon on August 25 and will feature Clinton Red Devils head coach Andrew Webb, Laurens Raiders head coach Chris Liner and Laurens Academy Crusaders head coach Todd Kirk as guest speakers.

“We are excited about the group of speakers that our committee has put together for this season,” said Billy Dunlap, Touchdown Club president. “It is great to be able to recognize our local student-athletes each week and celebrate the game of football in Laurens County.”

At each meeting, players of the week for CHS, LDHS, LA and PC will be recognized for their achievements on the field.

The Touchdown Club will host eight meetings this year with the following schedule:

August 25 – Local high school coaches

September 8 – Clay Hendrix – Head Coach of the Furman Paladins

September 22 – Penn Wagers – Former SEC/ACC football official, Current ACC replay official

October 6 – Ali FauntLeRoy – Former Communications Director for the Fiesta Bowl

October 20 – Tommy Spangler – Head Coach of the Presbyterian College Blue Hose

November 3 – Buddy Pough – Head Coach of the SC State Bulldogs

November 17 – Don Munson – Voice of the Clemson Tigers & Clyde Wrenn – USC Director of High School Relations

December 6 (Annual Banquet) – Danny Morrison – Former President of the Carolina Panthers

Several options are available for those interested in becoming a member or a sponsor:

Gold sponsorship ($350 each)– includes three memberships with meals, three banquet tickets, sponsor recognition on all game day programs and banquet programs and a sponsor mention on banner.

Silver sponsorship ($250 each) – includes two memberships with meals, two banquet tickets, sponsor recognition on all game day programs and banquet programs and a sponsor mention on banner.

Meal-only sponsors ($150 each) – includes one membership with meals, one banquet ticket, sponsor recognition on all game day programs and banquet programs.

Day of meeting - $15 per person

For more information, contact Marlene Owings at 864-833-2716.