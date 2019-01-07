Coates wins a “hot under the collar” race.

An exciting first half of the main event in the Limited Division turned on a caution flag and left one driver so hot under the collar that his actions got him knocked out of the race.

Frank Coates won the main event at Laurens County Speedway Saturday night, a week after letting a lead get away in the main. Tony Quarles was second, Austin Watkins was third, Mac Huey was fourth and Mike Kernells was fifth.

A pair of false starts made for a choppy start to the main event, but after the third start was clean it was Coates who zipped into the lead with Deano Long challenging for that spot. The two dueled for the top spot a week before, with Long eventually passing Coates to take the victory, and by the eighth lap the two were nearly side-by-side.

But the race turned once the race hit the halfway mark. By then the leaders had caught up to the tail end of the field, and Long had been nearly side-by-side just a few laps before. Quarles, with the help of the lap traffic, was able to catch up to second and put in a good challenge, but Long found himself in trouble after he brought out a caution flag. The two drivers were trying to pass Kernells, who had already been lapped by Coates, with Long and Quarles making contact – enough to bring out the caution. Once under caution Long showed his displeasure over the incident and tried to take out Quarles while the caution period was still underway.

The move led to Long being disqualified from the race.

After the DQ was called, Coates eventually pulled away from Quarles and won by just less than two seconds.

SECA 604 Crate: Brad Rachels won his third straight main event at LCS, turning back a late charge from Brad Carpenter for the victory. Carpenter was second and Danny Howell was third.

Rachels, just like the last two weeks, used a strong start to take a lead once the green flag flew. Carpenter tried to stay close in the early going, but Rachels started to pull away through the second lap. Once the race hit the halfway mark Rachels was up by 1.654 seconds and appeared to have the race in full control, but Carpenter was able to make up ground in the final four laps – enough to at least give the impression that he could make a huge comeback – but the Rachels lead proved insurmountable.

602 Crate: Michael Smith dominated the 602 Crate Division, winning his main event by a whopping 6.085 seconds. Travis Morgan was second and Colt Smith took third.

After an opening-lap crash forced a full restart, Michael Smith was able to find his way to the front of the field as Colt Smith and Morgan dueled for second place. The race was hit with frequent cautions over the first six laps before finally hitting a long stretch of green-flag racing on lap 6. Michael Smith, on the sixth-lap restart, used a good jump to secure the lead, and once there he had comfortably put the race away.

The only drama was over who would finish second, with Morgan barely able to hold off Colt Smith by the end of the race.

FWD: Travis Jamieson took home the checkered flag in the Front-Wheel Drive main event, with Jason Bishop second and Billy Medlin third.

Jamieson started on the outside of Row 1 after finishing second in his heat race, but at the start Jamieson soon found his way to the front, passing the pole-sitter, Bishop. The race came to a stop for a caution on lap 3, then another on lap 4, but through it all Jamieson maintained his hold on the lead.

Bishop, to his credit, put up a fair challenge, while Seth Smith did all he could to get out of third place and move up. Medlin moved up to fourth on the fifth lap of the race, and eventually moved to third on the next-to-last lap.

As for Jamieson, he continued to push ahead and eventually won the race over Bishop by a little more than 1.5 seconds.

Thunder Bombers: Dan Lawson showed to be the top car in the Thunder Bombers Division, picking up the checkered flag in his main event race. Scott Pulley was second and Dylan Chappell was third.

The efficiently-run, caution-free race saw Lawson edge out from the outside of Row 1 to get the lead from Pulley at the start, and as he did Pulley found himself challenged for second by both Chappell and Rod Tucker on the backstretch of the second lap. Pulley eventually held off both cars for the position and put enough of a challenge into Lawson early on to leave the outcome in some doubt.

Once the top four cars separated themselves from the rest of the field, however, Lawson started to pull away as well – eventually winning the race by 1.057 seconds.

4-Cylinder: J.R. Baker grabbed the victory in the main event, with Scott Nelson second and Daniel Creamer third.

Baker started the main event on the outside of Row 1 and, as a result, used his line well enough to get by Nelson for the lead in the first turns. Baker and Nelson soon pulled away from the rest of the field, turning the race into, but Baker soon took a lead of more than a second before Nelson tried to rally back. The lead eventually was cut to less than a half second at the halfway mark, but Baker was able to eventually expand the lead out and won by more than a second as a result.

Young Guns: T.J. Teal won an abbreviated main event dual race, while Kayley Garner was second.

Teal pulled away with a sizable lead from the start of the race but he ran into trouble when he had a flat rear tire. After the caution period Garner, now in front, hit the gas to resume the race with Garner trying to get by quickly. His move led to contact with Garner’s car, sending it into the outside wall on the front stretch, then the inside, before coming to a stop. She was unable to continue the race, giving Teal the victory.