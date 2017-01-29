Legacy of Red Devil hoops moves to '80s

Speaks, Dixon join Red Devil basketball greats as legacy group moves to the ‘80s

One basketball player discovered on the football field and another whose gold tooth lit up the gym were honored last Saturday by a group that aims to honor the past and enhance the future of Clinton High boys basketball.

T Coley Speaks and the late Lamar “Star” Dixon were enshrined into the Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Foundation hall of honor. For five years, the legacy group has enshrined players from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Now, the ring of honor moves into the 1980s, still under the tutelage of retired coaches Bobby Brock and Sam Moore.

Also during Saturday’s program, the 12-3 Clinton High boys varsity basketball team, the JV and Clinton Middle School teams were recognized, and Red Devil great JD Fuller received a standing ovation.

The University of South Carolina record holder for career tackles in football, Fuller is a former Red Devil basketball player and will be honored March 30 as one of the first people inducted into the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

Fuller is active in youth and community work in Charlotte, and has worked with the Brock legacy group since its inception. The Jan. 21 program was the legacy group’s sixth ring of honor induction ceremony and fund-raising dinner. It was held in the family life center of First Baptist Church, Clinton.

All proceeds from the foundation’s activities send Red Devil boys basketball players to summer camps and assist with AAU playing costs. “It is a whole new world of opportunities,” Fuller said. “At camps, they get exposure they would never get otherwise, interacting with others.”

The extra play and instruction is paying off, as the CHS boys varsity basketball team is 4-0 in region play with four players averaging in double figures scoring.

Brock was the legacy foundation’s first honoree in 2011. The group conducted an induction in 2013, added a sixth man award in 2014, conducted an induction in 2015 and named an All-Decade Team for the 1970s in 2016.

Voice of the Red Devils Buddy Bridges said the original idea was to raise money to send one player a summer to camp. He said now Coach Brock’s aim is to send 20 players to a summer camp every year.

Bridge said, “This foundation needs your help,” to make that goal a reality.

Speaking for the Clinton High players honored by the legacy group, Fuller said, “We hope all these kids will use basketball as we did, to go to college and use sports to lead productive lives.”

Brock said honoree Speaks was “discovered” playing football for the Red Devils. “(The opponent) was throwing the ball all over the field, and T Coley was catching it,” Brock said. “I put him at the back of our defense and told him, ‘Look for a pass, it’s just like a pass on the football field, go get it.’”

In that way, Brock’s Red Devil defense defied the conventional logic - in a full court press, put the tallest player on the back line as last line of basketball defense. With Speaks, who was the point guard on offense, intercepting the desperation passes, the basket was guarded just fine.

Speaks led the team in steals and assists, and was the team’s MVP. He was active duty military, 26 years, retiring in 2008, and lives in Greenwood.

Dixon was remembered by Bridges and Brock for his gold tooth. A high-flying forward, Dixon “could turn it on like a microwave, filling it up from behind what now would be the 3-point line,” Bridges said.

Dixon died 15 years ago, Brock said. After basketball, Dixon attended chef school and had a successful business in Columbia, before he was seriously injured in a fall. “If you gave him a challenge,” Brock said, “Lamar would rise to the occasion.”

“Lamar was the most athletic player that I’ve played with in both high school and college,” Legacy Foundation co-founder Columbus Copeland said. After conference and all-state honors and a North-South Game selection following a stellar three-year career at Clinton High, Dixon played collegiately at Southern Idaho Junior College and Morris College in Sumter. At Clinton, he scored 1,219 career points shooting 52% career from the field and 77% from the free throw line.

Copeland said, “I went to see Lamar Dixon’s wife and son. His wife told me, ‘Thank you for caring about my husband. I didn’t think anyone else cared.’ This organization was started because of love. We care about this community. We care about your young males.”

To contribute: Checks made payable to The Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group Foundation can be sent to: 103 Henry St., Clinton, SC 29325.