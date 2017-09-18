The League's top freshman

PC Football’s Robinson Tabbed Big South Freshman of the Week AND PDF - game notes for Cumberland

Presbyterian College freshman running back Mark Robinson was named Big South Freshman of the Week for his performance against Campbell, the league announced Monday. It is the first weekly honor for any PC player this season.

Robinson rushed for 86 yards on 13 carries, an average of 6.6 yards per carry, while finding the end zone twice in PC’s 28-16 victory over the future Big South foe on Saturday.

The first-year player is the first PC player to score two rushing touchdowns in a game since 2015, when Darrell Bridges also did so against the Fighting Camels.

Robinson first crossed the goal line on a 14-yard run in the second quarter to get PC on the board and give the team its first lead of the season. He then carried the ball on all six plays of PC’s final drive, which included his season-long 24-yard run, ending with a one-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

Robinson, a native of Leesburg, Ga., has now rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns through three games. The three touchdowns are already more than any one PC player had a year ago and have accounted for half of PC’s scores this season.

The product of Lee County High School is the first PC player to earn the league’s Freshman of the Week honor since Bridges in 2014.