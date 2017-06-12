Home / Sports / LC FB Player of Year, Coach of Year will be named tonight

LC FB Player of Year, Coach of Year will be named tonight

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 10:49am Vic MacDonald

 

TONIGHT: Touchdown Club names players all-county

 

This is the all-county football team. The Laurens County Touchdown Club annual banquet is tonight (Dec. 6), 7 p.m. at The Ridge.

2017 All-Laurens County Football Team

Offense:

OL – Zach Plaia                    LDHS

OL – Kody Varn                   CHS

OL – Jishon Payne               CHS

OL – Kyler Simmons           CHS

TE – Dawson Green            CHS

WR – Wil Tindall                 LA

WR – Deonte Smith            LDHS

WR – Will Tinsley                LDHS

RB – Troy Dendy                 LDHS

RB – Kris Holmes                CHS

QB – Thomas Lowry           LA

Defense:

DL – Wesley Carlay             LDHS

DL – Jamarcus Cook           CHS

DL – Darian Bailey              CHS

DL – Joshua Moore             LA

LB – Tyrese Moses               LDHS

LB – Mark Wise                   CHS

LB – Kenny Langston          LA

DB – Braylen Williams        LDHS

DB – Tquan Cromer            CHS

DB – Vilo Boyd                     CHS

DB – Trevor Madden           LDHS

Special Teams:

K – Devon Hubner               LDHS

P – Cade Thompson            LDHS

Player of the Year and Coach of the Year will be named at the dinner. Wise, Tindall and Williams are finalists for Player of the Year. Guest speaker will be Danny Morrison, former president of the Carolina Panthers.

 

