LC FB Player of Year, Coach of Year will be named tonight
TONIGHT: Touchdown Club names players all-county
This is the all-county football team. The Laurens County Touchdown Club annual banquet is tonight (Dec. 6), 7 p.m. at The Ridge.
2017 All-Laurens County Football Team
Offense:
OL – Zach Plaia LDHS
OL – Kody Varn CHS
OL – Jishon Payne CHS
OL – Kyler Simmons CHS
TE – Dawson Green CHS
WR – Wil Tindall LA
WR – Deonte Smith LDHS
WR – Will Tinsley LDHS
RB – Troy Dendy LDHS
RB – Kris Holmes CHS
QB – Thomas Lowry LA
Defense:
DL – Wesley Carlay LDHS
DL – Jamarcus Cook CHS
DL – Darian Bailey CHS
DL – Joshua Moore LA
LB – Tyrese Moses LDHS
LB – Mark Wise CHS
LB – Kenny Langston LA
DB – Braylen Williams LDHS
DB – Tquan Cromer CHS
DB – Vilo Boyd CHS
DB – Trevor Madden LDHS
Special Teams:
K – Devon Hubner LDHS
P – Cade Thompson LDHS
Player of the Year and Coach of the Year will be named at the dinner. Wise, Tindall and Williams are finalists for Player of the Year. Guest speaker will be Danny Morrison, former president of the Carolina Panthers.