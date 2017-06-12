LC FB Player of Year, Coach of Year will be named tonight

TONIGHT: Touchdown Club names players all-county

This is the all-county football team. The Laurens County Touchdown Club annual banquet is tonight (Dec. 6), 7 p.m. at The Ridge.

2017 All-Laurens County Football Team

Offense:

OL – Zach Plaia LDHS

OL – Kody Varn CHS

OL – Jishon Payne CHS

OL – Kyler Simmons CHS

TE – Dawson Green CHS

WR – Wil Tindall LA

WR – Deonte Smith LDHS

WR – Will Tinsley LDHS

RB – Troy Dendy LDHS

RB – Kris Holmes CHS

QB – Thomas Lowry LA

Defense:

DL – Wesley Carlay LDHS

DL – Jamarcus Cook CHS

DL – Darian Bailey CHS

DL – Joshua Moore LA

LB – Tyrese Moses LDHS

LB – Mark Wise CHS

LB – Kenny Langston LA

DB – Braylen Williams LDHS

DB – Tquan Cromer CHS

DB – Vilo Boyd CHS

DB – Trevor Madden LDHS

Special Teams:

K – Devon Hubner LDHS

P – Cade Thompson LDHS

Player of the Year and Coach of the Year will be named at the dinner. Wise, Tindall and Williams are finalists for Player of the Year. Guest speaker will be Danny Morrison, former president of the Carolina Panthers.