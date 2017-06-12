LC FB Player of Year, Coach of Year named Wednesday night
LAST NIGHT: Mark Wise, Clinton, Player of the Year; Andrew Webb, Clinton, Coach of the Year; and Touchdown Club names players all-county
WISE: Two-way player - as running back, rushed for 1,308 yards in 192 carries, 13 touchdowns; as linebacker, 67 tackles, eight for losses and forced two fumbles.
This is the all-county football team. The Laurens County Touchdown Club annual banquet is tonight (Dec. 6), 7 p.m. at The Ridge.
2017 All-Laurens County Football Team
Offense:
OL – Zach Plaia LDHS
OL – Kody Varn CHS
OL – Jishon Payne CHS
OL – Kyler Simmons CHS
TE – Dawson Green CHS
WR – Wil Tindall LA
WR – Deonte Smith LDHS
WR – Will Tinsley LDHS
RB – Troy Dendy LDHS
RB – Kris Holmes CHS
QB – Thomas Lowry LA
Defense:
DL – Wesley Carlay LDHS
DL – Jamarcus Cook CHS
DL – Darian Bailey CHS
DL – Joshua Moore LA
LB – Tyrese Moses LDHS
LB – Mark Wise CHS
LB – Kenny Langston LA
DB – Braylen Williams LDHS
DB – Tquan Cromer CHS
DB – Vilo Boyd CHS
DB – Trevor Madden LDHS
Special Teams:
K – Devon Hubner LDHS
P – Cade Thompson LDHS
Player of the Year and Coach of the Year were named at the dinner. Wise, Tindall and Williams were finalists for Player of the Year. Guest speaker was Danny Morrison, former president of the Carolina Panthers.