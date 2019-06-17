The Latest from the Speedway

Huey tops the limited division

Mike Huey was the top driver in the Limited Division Saturday night at Laurens County Speedway, and as a result managed to turn back Tony Quarles’ best challenges to pick up the victory in the main event.

Quarles was second, followed by Frank Coates in third, Deano Long in fourth and Austin Watkins in fifth.

The main event proved to be a caution-free affair over the 25 laps. Huey started the night on the pole after winning his heat race, with Quarles next to him on the front row. Huey got a good jump to take the lead with Quarles and Coates following behind. Long tried to make for a four-driver battle at the front early on but was unable to get all the way to the front and settled for fourth – but well off the pace for the lead.

Long appeared to have a safe lead over Quarles of .972 seconds at the seven-lap mark, and as the drivers reached the tail end of the lead lap and began to lap drivers, things appeared they wouldn’t change. Quarles, however, began to close the gap. Slight contact threw off Quarles a bit and left the lead at less than a half second past the halfway mark. Quarles continued to get close to Long and tried to make a charge, but each try ended up resulting in no pass as Huey never lost the lead – even after Quarles looked low on the next-to-last lap. Huey, instead, took a good line out of the first two turns on the last lap and parlayed that into enough of a cushion to assure himself victory.

Thunder Bombers: Dan Lawson rolled through the field in the main event to take the checkered flag. Tinker Roberts was second and Dylan Chappell was third.

Lawson and Scott Pulley opened the race on the front row for the first attempt at a green-flag start, but a caution came out before half of the lap was done to force a full restart. Once the race started Lawson and Roberts, who replaced Pulley on the front row due to the caution after Pulley had a tire replaced. Roberts held a slim advantage over Chappell for second place in the early going, while at the front Lawson continued to hold the lead.

The race was brought to a halt for a caution on the third lap, and when the race resumed Lawson continued his hold of the lead, which grew to nearly a full second at the halfway mark of the 12-lap race. It appeared Lawson was set to sail home before another caution came out on lap 10, bunching the cars together for a final restart, but even that couldn’t deny Lawson the victory after a strong restart allowed him to put any doubt over the outcome to rest.

602 Crate: Travis Morgan proved too tough to stop in the main event as he picked up the victory. Colt Smith was second and Alan Shifferly was third.

In the early going Morgan used a strong start to hold off Smith for the lead. Shifferly sat in fourth at the start of the race, but eventually oved up a spot as the laps went by. A restart on lap 3 did not slow down Morgan’s momentum, allowing him to maintain his edge. The lead eventually grew to nearly seven-tenths of a second before three cautions on lap 9 slowed his momentum.

While the cautions may have slowed his momentum, though, they didn’t stop Morgan’s run – and despite Smith’s best hopes to challenge for the lead, Morgan managed to win the race by .742 seconds.

4-Cylinders: Travis Sharpe was the best driver in his heat race, and eventually carried the momentum over to the main event as he won the race. Russell Lamberth was second and Miles Mintza was third.

Sharpe held the lead at the start, parlaying a pole position into the front of the field. A caution on lap 3 briefly brought the field back together, but Sharpe used a good restart to re-establish a healthy lead. Once he had a firm grip on the lead back, Sharpe started to pull away further – grabbing a 4.39 second lead that essentially put the race on ice. Sharpe eventually won by 6.44 seconds.

SECA 604 Crate: Brad Rachels had not won a single race at LCS since opening night on April 6 – until Saturday, that is.

Rachels dominated the field in the SECA 604 Crate Division, winning his race by a whopping 11.791 seconds over Danny Howell, who was second. Rich Kuylen was third.

Simply put, Rachels used a strong start to the race and immediately pulled away from Howell, never giving him any hope of challenging for the victory. The lead was more than a second after just two laps and continued to grow from there as both Howell and Kuiken were helpless to stop the runaway the main event turned out to be.

Shrine Race: Tuesday night’s Laurens County Shrine Race produced, according to Shrine Race and track officials, what is believed to be a record for total contribution to the Greenville Shriner’s Hospital, with nearly $70,000 raised to date.

Track officials said the official total raised, as of Saturday, is $69,332.75. This is nearly double the total raised last year, when the race generated $36,800 in donations.