The late Kay Yow, NC State, inspires game to beat cancer

HELP BEAT CANCER WITH BASKETBALL: Blue Hose Women Host Highlanders in Play4Kay Game

The Presbyterian College Blue Hose women’s basketball team hosts the Radford Highlanders on Saturday at 2 p.m. in their annual Play4Kay Pink-out game inside the Templeton Center.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (10-16, 7-8 BSC) vs Radford (19-7, 12-3 BSC)

When: Saturday, February 24 – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Clinton, S.C. – Templeton Center (2,500)

Watch: Big South Network

Follow: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseWBB

Last Time Out

- Presbyterian defeated Gardner-Webb on the road Tuesday night by a 60-50 score, this completed the regular season sweep of the Runnin’ Bulldogs for PC.

- The Blue Hose sank nine three-pointers and set a new single season record with 233 made three-pointers, they still have a minimum of four games.

- Kacie Hall led the way with 18 points while Cortney Storey stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

- With the five assists she reached 502 for her career and became play number 16 in Big South history to record 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in a career.

Play 4 Kay Day

- This game is serving as #Play4KayDay for the Blue Hose, there will be a number of things going on such as a silent auction and halftime knockout game for one dollar, all proceeds will go towards the Blue Hose’s Play4Kay fund.

- Fans interested in donating to the fundraiser can visit PC’s site specific account on its twitter page (@BlueHoseWBB) or go to the link https://support.kayyow.com/team/153921. Coach Steelman and the Blue Hose hope to be able to raise $5,000.

Blue Hose Offensive Notes

- PC is averaging 59.6 points per game this season on 37.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent from three and a Big South leading 75.3 percent from the charity stripe. The Blue Hose are 7-0 this season when scoring at least 65 points.

- Presbyterian scored 75+ points in back to back games vs Winthrop and UNC Asheville. This was the first time scoring 75+ in consecutive games against Division I opposition in the Division I era. It had previously scored 75+ in back to back games vs Columbia College and Montreat in the 2011-12 season.

- PC made 10+ three-pointers in five straight games from the Gardner-Webb game (1/16) through the Charleston Southern game (1/30), that is a PC Division I era record.

- The Blue Hose average a Big South leading 9.0 three-point makes per game, that ranks number 16 in the country.

- 26 games into the season and the Blue Hose have already set the single season record for made three-pointers with 233. They have a minimum of four games to continue adding to the record. 233 is currently the sixth most any Big South team has ever made in a season, just three away from Winthrop’s 236 for fifth place.

- The 31.7 percent from three is the second highest rate in program history. The record of 38.0 percent was done in 2012-13, a season they only shot 366 threes compared to already having taken 735 threes this season.

- The Blue Hose rank in the top 50 nationally in three major categories, three-point makes per game (9.0) is number 16, total three-pointers made (233) is number 26 and free throw percentage (75.3) is number 41.

- When PC scored 83 points at USC Upstate it tied the ninth most points in a single game with the 83 scored vs Truett-McConnell on 12/16/13.

- The Blue Hose set a program record for three-point percentage when they made 61.1 percent of their three-pointers (11-18) versus Upstate (11/15).

- The Blue Hose set a new record for made free throws in a game when they went 30-34 vs North Carolina Central.

Career Days

- Storey has set personal records this season in made field goals with 11 vs High Point (2/17), assists with 14 vs Winthrop (1/23) and free throws made (17) and attempted (18) vs NCCU (12/17). She tied her career high in points (27) vs Upstate (11/15).

- Storey has also set season highs in 20-point game with eight including three of 25-plus. She also had a PC record of seven straight games with multiple steals and had her streak of 22 straight games with four-plus assists come to an end vs High Point (2/17).

- Kacie Hall scored 23 points on 9-15 shooting and 4-7 from three vs Campbell (1/13). The nine made field goals were a career high. She followed that up with 20 points vs Gardner-Webb (1/16) on five made threes.

- Ericka Blackwell-Boyden scored a career high 15 points versus UNCG (12/21) on 70.0 percent shooting from the field. She added her second double figure effort vs Longwood (2/10) scoring 12 points off the bench.

- Miles had the best stretch of her career as she averaged 14.7 points per game over six games from GWU (1/16) through the Liberty game (2/3). Six straight double figure games is a personal record. She surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty. She then scored 13 vs Longwood (2/10) making it seven over eight games. She tied her career high with 11 rebounds at Gardner-Webb (2/20).

- Riley Hemm in her first career start scored 12 points with five rebounds and two assists versus NC Central (12/17) all three figures were career highs. Hemm recorded three assists vs Longwood (2/10).

- Virola had her best game of the season versus Winthrop as she was two rebounds shy of a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds. This was her first double figure effort of the season. She made her first start of the season at UNC Asheville and scored eight points with four rebounds in 18 minutes.

Outstanding Freshmen

- Freshmen have recorded 11 double figure efforts this season. Macee Tamminen has the most with four followed by Tess Santos with three and Kennedy with two. Briley Buckner and Kiara Jackson each have one game with 10+ points.

- Tamminen’s best game was a career high 18 points and three steals vs Gardner-Webb (1/16).

- Santos has the highest scoring game by a freshman with 19 points vs Liberty (1/2).

- Kennedy’s best game scoring wise was 13 vs Kennesaw State (11/21) but then had 10 points and nine rebounds at Winthrop (2/6).

- Buckner scored 11 points at Duke (11/26) and Kiara Jackson scored 10 at High Point (1/9).

1,000 Point Scorers

- Storey with 1,270 points became the third member of the PC Division I era to score 1,000 points and member number 111 from the Big South. She is now 23 points shy of Mariah Pietrowski’s 1,293 points which is the Division I era PC record. Miles surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty with her 13 points. Following the Gardner-Webb game she now sits at 1,048 points which is the fourth most in PC’s Division I era.

Storey Setting Records

- Storey is averaging career highs in points with 15.2, assists at 6.0, field goal percentage at 45.8, free throw percentage at 82.9 and in minutes per game at 38.6. Her 6.0 assists per game is No. 23 nationally and 38.6 minutes is fourth nationally.

- 15.2 points per game ranks as the best in PC Division I history and 395 total points is the best as well. 6.0 assists per game is the best in PC history, 156 assists already rank as the most for a single season. She also averages 2.0 steals per game which is fourth best average in a season.

- All four of Storey’s assist totals will rank in the top 10 in PC Division I history. 156 this season is the best total in the Division I era, 137 in 2016-17 is now second and 126 in 2015-16 is third. 83 in her freshman season is the seventh best.

- Storey has 1,270 points which is in second place. Her 430 made field goals are the second most behind Mariah Pietrowski’s 506. She is already first with 1,074 career shot attempts.

- Storey now has 502 career assists. This makes her player number 16 in Big South history to score 1,000 points, tally 500 assists and record 200 steals over the course of a career. Candace Brown, Gardner-Webb ‘16 is the most recent addition to the club, she finished with 1,229 points, 785 assists and 206 steals.

- She is currently the third leading player in assists in PC history with 502, 16 shy of Barbara Frady for second and is seventh in steals all-time with 213. She is two shy of Melanie Johnson’s 215 for sixth and is 10 shy of Dria David’s 223 which is the Division I record.

- With 502 career assists she is now tied-eighth in Big South history with Chrissy Kelly who played at Charleston Southern from 1992-1996.

Miles Having Career Year

- Miles is having her best season statistically in a number of categories: scoring (10.0), three-point field goal percentage (38.4), three-point field goals made (56), free throw percentage (79.5), rebounding (4.5), assists per game (2.3) and minutes per game (32.0).

- Miles surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty on 2/3 she also has 200 career assists. She is one of only two players in the Division I era to record 1,000 points and 200 assists along with Storey.

- Miles currently has the sixth most made three-pointers (56) and eighth best three-point field goal percentage in a season at 38.4 (56-146).

- For her career she ranks in the top 10 of PC Division I history in a number of categories: Points (1,048) is currently fourth, points per game (8.8) is eighth, fourth in made field goals (345), second in made three-pointers (187), fourth in three-point percentage (35.9), fifth in made free throws (171), fourth in assists (202) and fourth in steals (129).

- Miles is currently fifth in Big South history in three-point field goal percentage with a minimum of 150 made threes at 35.9 percent.

Storey Named Preseason All-Conference

- Senior PG Storey has been named to 2017-18 Big South Preseason All-Conference team. She was the 2014-15 Freshman of the Year, 2015-16 Big South Honorable Mention and 2016-17 Big South Second Team honoree.

- Storey is the first preseason honoree since Karlee Taylor in 2013-14.

Blue Hose Go for 10+ Again

- PC enters this season with three straight 10+ win Big South campaigns. The Blue Hose have achieved that feat four of the last five seasons overall.

- Overall they have won 10+ conference games in 13 of the last 30 seasons with nine coming as members of the South Atlantic Confer ence and four in the Big South.

Scouting the Highlanders

- The Highlanders enter this game on a seven game winning streak including two in a row of 40-plus points at Winthrop and vs Longwood. They are 19-7 overall and 12-3 in the Big South sitting one game back of Liberty for the Big South lead.

- Radford averages 61.5 points and holds the opposition to 53.3 points per game. RU shoots the ball at a 41.9 percent clip while holding teams to 36.2 percent.

- Radford averages 37.6 rebounds and has a +3.5 rebounding margin this season.

- Three of the top 15 scorers in the Big South play for the Highlanders as Jayda Worthy averaging 11.9 points per game is ninth in the conference, Destinee Walker averaging 11.1 is No. 11 and Janayla White who averages 10.3 is No. 14.

- No one individual player averages even three asissts per game but the Highlanders have five players with 46+ assists this season led by Jen Falconer at 71.

- White and Lydia Rivers lead Radford as each grab over 8.0 rebounds per game.

- Radford is led by fifth year head coach Mike McGuire. He has posted an 85-66 record to this point.

Blue Hose vs the Highlanders

- This will be meeting number 23 between Presbyterian and Radford on the basketball court. So far Radford leads the all-time series with PC by a 17-5 margin.

- This game will feature six of the top 15 scorers in the Big South this season, each team has three of them. Cortney Storey is second (15.2), Kacie Hall is No. 12 at 10.8 and Janie Miles is No. 15 at 10.0 while Radford’s Jayda Worthy is ninth at 11.9, Destinee Walker is No. 11 at 11.1 and Janayla White is No. 14 at 10.3 points per game.

- In the first meeting this season in Radford the Highlanders blitzed the Blue Hose in the early going jumping out to a 49-16 halftime lead. Presbyterian settled down in the second half scoring 39 points.

- The last time these two teams met in the Templeton Center it was a 58-54 win for the Blue Hose. Storey led the way in that game with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists in that game. The seven steals are still tied for the PC record.