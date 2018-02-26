Last Templeton Appearance for Trio

Tuesday is Senior Night for Blue Hose Women’s Basketball - Cortney Storey (pictured left) scores 30 as PC women win, 72-63

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team will celebrate the careers of Cortney Storey, Janie Miles and Allie Wagner on Tuesday night at it hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in its final home game of the 2017-18 season.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (10-17, 7-9 BSC) vs. UNC Asheville (14-13, 11-5 BSC)

When: Tuesday, February 27 – 7 p.m.

Where: Clinton, S.C.- Templeton Center (2,500)

Watch: Big South Network

Follow: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseWBB

Last Time Out

- Presbyterian is coming off a tough 64-40 loss to second place Radford on Saturday. It was game number 16 that PC made at least nine three-point baskets which is its average for the season.

- The Blue Hose recorded 13 steals in the game, tied for their third most in a game this season and the ninth time this season with 10+.

- Cortney Storey went for 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in the game. Kacie Hall was the only other Blue Hose player in double figures with 12 points and a career high tying four steals as well.

Senior Day

- This game is serving as Senior Day for the Blue Hose women’s basketball team. We will be honoring three seniors (Janie Miles, Storey and Allie Wagner).

- These seniors have played in over 300 games, logging over 9,000 minutes on the court and contributed over 2,700 points. Both Storey and Miles have surpassed the 1,000-point plateau.

Blue Hose Offensive Notes

- PC is averaging 58.9 points per game this season on 36.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent from three and a Big South leading 74.8 percent from the charity stripe. The Blue Hose are 7-0 this season when scoring at least 65 points.

- Presbyterian scored 75+ points in back to back games vs Winthrop and UNC Asheville. This was the first time scoring 75+ in consecutive games against Division I opponents in the Division I era. It had previously scored 75+ in back to back games vs Columbia College and Montreat in the 2011-12 season.

- PC made 10+ three-pointers in five straight games from the Gardner-Webb game (1/16) through the Charleston Southern game (1/30), that is a PC Division I era record.

- The Blue Hose average a Big South leading 9.0 three-point makes per game, that ranks number 18 in the country.

- 27 games into the season and the Blue Hose have already set the single season record for made three-pointers with 242. They have a minimum of three games to continue adding to the record. 242 is currently the fifth most any Big South team has ever made in a season, just four away from Charleston Southern’s 246 for fourth place.

- The 31.6 percent from three is the second highest rate in program history. The record of 38.0 percent was done in 2012-13, a season they only shot 366 threes compared to already having taken 766 threes this season.

- The Blue Hose rank in the top 50 nationally in three major categories, three-point makes per game (9.0) is number 18, total three-pointers made (242) is number 26 and free throw percentage (74.8) is number 50.

- PC gains eight steals per game as a team, that ranks third in the Big South. Overall it has nine games this season with 10+. Four of these games have occurred in conference play. It had 14 vs Campbell, 15 vs Winthrop, 11 at Winthrop and 13 vs Radford.

- When PC scored 83 points at USC Upstate it tied the ninth most points in a single game with the 83 scored vs Truett-McConnell on 12/16/13.

- The Blue Hose set a program record for three-point percentage when they made 61.1 percent of their three-pointers (11-18) versus Upstate (11/15).

- The Blue Hose set a new record for made free throws in a game when they went 30-34 vs North Carolina Central.

Career Days

- Storey has set personal records this season in made field goals with 11 vs High Point (2/17), assists with 14 vs Winthrop (1/23) and free throws made (17) and attempted (18) vs NCCU (12/17). She tied her career high in points (27) vs Upstate (11/15).

- Storey has also set season highs in 20-point games with eight including three of 25-plus. She also had a PC record of seven straight games with multiple steals and had her streak of 22 straight games with four-plus assists come to an end vs High Point (2/17).

- Kacie Hall scored 23 points on 9-15 shooting and 4-7 from three vs Campbell (1/13). The nine made field goals were a career high. She followed that up with 20 points vs Gardner-Webb (1/16) on five made threes.

- Ericka Blackwell-Boyden scored a career high 15 points versus UNCG (12/21) on 70.0 percent shooting from the field. She added her second double figure effort vs Longwood (2/10) scoring 12 points off the bench.

- Miles had the best stretch of her career as she averaged 14.7 points per game over six games from GWU (1/16) through the Liberty game (2/3). Six straight double figure games is a personal record. She surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty. She then scored 13 vs Longwood (2/10) making it seven over eight games. She tied her career high with 11 rebounds at Gardner-Webb (2/20).

- Riley Hemm in her first career start scored 12 points with five rebounds and two assists versus NC Central (12/17) all three figures were career highs. Hemm recorded three assists vs Longwood (2/10).

- Virola had her best game of the season versus Winthrop as she was two rebounds shy of a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds. This was her first double figure effort of the season. She made her first start of the season at UNC Asheville and scored eight points with four rebounds in 18 minutes.

Outstanding Freshmen

- Freshmen have recorded 11 double figure efforts this season. Macee Tamminen has the most with four followed by Tess Santos with three and Kennedy with two. Briley Buckner and Kiara Jackson each have one game with 10+ points.

- Tamminen’s best game was a career high 18 points and three steals vs Gardner-Webb (1/16).

- Santos has the highest scoring game by a freshman with 19 points vs Liberty (1/2).

- Kennedy’s best game scoring wise was 13 vs Kennesaw State (11/21) but then had 10 points and nine rebounds at Winthrop (2/6).

- Buckner scored 11 points at Duke (11/26) and Kiara Jackson scored 10 at High Point (1/9).

1,000 Point Scorers

- Storey with 1,285 points became the third member of the PC Division I era to score 1,000 points and member number 111 from the Big South. She is now eight points shy of Mariah Pietrowski’s 1,293 points which is the Division I era PC record. Miles surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty with her 13 points. Following the Radford game, she now sits at 1,051 points which is the fourth most in PC’s Division I era.

Storey Leading the Big South

- Storey is currently on pace to be the first Blue Hose player to lead the Big South in scoring as she and Summer Price of Campbell are tied 15.2 points per game, they each have 410 points total this season. Storey is also leading the conference in assists by a comfortable margin at 6.0 per game, Makala Rouse is next at 4.0 per game. She is tied-second in steals at 2.1 per game, 0.3 behind Emma Bockrath of High Point.

Storey Setting Records

- Storey is having her best season as well as one of the best individual seasons in PC Division I history. She is averaging 15.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The points and assists are both career highs while the steals are tied for a career best and the rebounds is just 0.2 off her personal best.

- Storey’s points (410), points per game (15.2), assists (161), assists per game (6.0) are all single season PC records. She is nine steals and 0.1 steals per game off of the records for that statistic as well.

- Cortney is already the Division I record holder in assists (507), assists per game (4.3) as well as minutes (4,149) and minutes per game (34.9).

- Storey has 1,285 points which is in second place behind Mariah Pietrowski’s 1,293 points and 217 steals is second behind Dria David’s 223. Storey will likely pass both before the season is over.

- Storey now has 507 career assists. This makes her player number 16 in Big South history to score 1,000 points, tally 500 assists and record 200 steals over the course of a career. Candace Brown, Gardner-Webb ‘16 is the most recent addition to the club, she finished with 1,229 points, 785 assists and 206 steals.

- She is currently the third leading player in assists in PC history with 507, 11 shy of Barbara Frady for second and is sixth in steals all-time with 217. She is six shy of Dria David’s 223 which is the Division I record and fifth place all-time.

- With 507 career assists she is now eighth in Big South history.

Miles Having Career Year

- Miles is having her best season statistically in a number of categories: scoring (9.8), three-point field goals made (57), free throw percentage (79.5), rebounding (4.4), assists per game (2.3), assists (62) and minutes per game (32.1).

- Miles surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Liberty on 2/3 she also has 200 career assists. She is one of only two players in the Division I era to record 1,000 points and 200 assists along with Storey.

- Miles currently has the sixth most made three-pointers (57).

- For her career she ranks in the top 10 of PC Division I history in a number of categories: Points (1,051) is currently fourth, points per game (8.8) is eighth, fourth in made field goals (346), second in made three-pointers (188), fourth in three-point percentage (35.7), fifth in made free throws (171), fourth in assists (205) and fourth in steals (132).

- Miles is currently tied-sixth in Big South history in three-point field goal percentage with a minimum of 150 made threes at 35.7 percent with Stacey Anthony and Tiffany Rodd.

Storey Named Preseason All-Conference

- Senior PG Storey has been named to 2017-18 Big South Preseason All-Conference team. She was the 2014-15 Freshman of the Year, 2015-16 Big South Honorable Mention and 2016-17 Big South Second Team honoree.

- Storey is the first preseason honoree since Karlee Taylor in 2013-14.

Scouting the Bulldogs

- The Bulldogs are 14-13 overall this season and 11-5 in Big South play. They are also 3-3 in their last six games.

- Asheville averages 62.1 points per game while holding the opposition to 60.0 points. It shoots 40.9 percent and its opponents shoot 41.2 percent from the field.

- UNC Asheville gains 37.8 rebounds per game and has a +4.4 margin.

- Bree Fitzgerald leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding this season as she averages nearly a double-double with 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Khaila Webb at 13.3 and Jessica Wall at 10.4 all score in double figures this season.

- Webb and Wall each have over 70 assists this season to lead UNC Asheville, they also lead in steals as each has 32.

- The Bulldogs are led by sixth year head coach Brenda Mock Kirkpatrick.

Blue Hose vs the Bulldogs

- This will be meeting number 25 for the Blue Hose and Bulldogs; Asheville leads the all-time series by a narrow 13-11 record.

- The last time these two teams met Storey hit a lay-up as time expired giving the Blue Hose the 76-74 road win over the Bulldogs.

- The trio of Storey, Hall and Miles combined to score 55 of the Blue Hose’s 76 points that day. Hall led the way with 20 while Storey had 19 and Miles with 16. Storey also had nine assists and four steals in the game.

- The last four times these two teams have met have been split 2-2. The widest margin of victory for either team is seven. UNC Asheville defeated PC 67-60 in the game in Clinton in 2016-17. PC then won 52-47 at Asheville. When the two teams met in the Big South Semifinals it was a one-point 56-55 win for the Bulldogs. Then earlier this season it was a two-point Blue Hose win, 76-74.

- 14 of the 24 meetings all-time have been decided by single digits.

STOREY'S 30 PACES WIN:

Clinton, S.C. – Cortney Storey scored 15 of her school record 30 points in the overtime frame and the Blue Hose defeated UNC Asheville 72-63 in an overtime thriller on Senior Night at the Templeton Center.