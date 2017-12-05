Lacrosse brings in players at PC

Women’s Lacrosse signs seven for 2017-18

The Presbyterian College women’s lacrosse team announced last Wednesday the signing of seven players that will join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2017.

“I’m extremely excited about our incoming class of seven that we have added for the fall of 2017 and beyond,” said head coach Bob Dachille.

“This is a really talented group of players who are expected to contribute right away at the Division I level. Every one of them brings a unique skill set that will contribute a great deal to this program, and I can't wait until the fall to get them on the field and see them mesh with our returners.”

Kelly Hyman, an attackman from Roswell, Ga., played varsity for 10-time State Champion Milton High School. She was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 and won the Team Georgia National Division Championship in 2015. Hyman played club for Eagle Stix.

A four-year scholar athlete, she is graduating with honors, is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and volunteers at an assisted living home and is a summer lacrosse camp coach.

Sarah Marshall, an attackman and midfielder from Atlanta, is a four-year letter winner and a co-captain this past year at St. Pius Catholic High School. She was the 2015 Georgia 1A-5A Player of the Year, a 2015 and 2016 Georgia All Star, received All State honors in 2016, and earned All-Tournament Team honors as a member of the Georgia Team in the 2016 Brine All American Lacrosse Classic.

Marshall totaled 296 points in her high school career with 214 goals and 82 assists and she played club with Eagle Stix. The four year Honor Roll Student and National Honor Society member served as Senior Class President, was a retreat leader, and worked with a peer mentoring program.

Anastasia Boothe, a midfielder from Johns Creek, Georgia, is a four-year varsity starter at Johns Creek High School. She made the Georgia High School All Star Team three times, made the DiVarsity Lacrosse All Star Team twice, and was named to the LB3 National Team and Bribe National Team. She played club for Southern Zone, Hotlanta, Outlaws, and LB3, winning multiple tournaments with each team.

Boothe participates in YoungLife, Deca, and the Special Olympics Club and volunteers at Feeding the Homeless.

Jordan Bryon, an attackman from Kensington, Md., is a three-year starter and senior captain at Walter Johnson High School. She played in 40 games, starting 32, and scored four career hat tricks and had five four-point games.

She also was a varsity cheerleader, earning Inside Cheerleading High School All-American honors and the NCA Pin It Forward Award. Bryon played club for Rebels Lacrosse. Bryon is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, President of Key Club, and is in the Art Honor Society. She is also a volunteer soccer referee, a camp counselor, a Walter Johnson Boosters volunteer, and a lacrosse clinic volunteer.

Kara DiClemente, a midfielder from Cedar Park, Texas, is a two-sport athlete at Cedar Park High School, competing in both lacrosse and track and field. She scored over 50 goals in her high school career and made All District in 2015, Team Texas in 2015 and 2016, and All State 2016 and 2017. DiClemente also played club lacrosse for C2C.

A member of both the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society, she received two merit awards in 2015, participated in Health Science Technology Pals, and volunteered at nursing homes.

Maisey Rogers, an attackman from Loganville, Ga., played four years on the varsity team at Grayson High School. She played defense as a freshman, earning a best defensive player award, before switching to attack and midfield. Rogers also played club lacrosse with Eagle Stix.

A member of the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Beta Club, she was also active with her school’s student section, Rams Riot.

Sophie Krist, an attackman and draw specialist from Longwood, Fla., is a four-year varsity starter and two-time team captain at Lyman High School. She earned Second Team All-Conference honors and was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player her junior and senior seasons.

Krist led her conference in shot percentage this year and finished with 94 career goals. She played club for Southern Rage Lacrosse and is graduating in the top 10 percent of her class with a 4.15 GPA. A member of the National Honor Society, Krist was selected for the Student Advisory Board and is a Student Council Student Representative, a member of the National Art Honor Society, and a member of the Biology and Medical Club. She volunteers at Pet Rescue by Judy and with Lyman Athletics.