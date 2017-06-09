Kissing their sister

Durham, N.C. – The Presbyterian College men’s soccer team (1-2-1) battled the number 16/25 Duke Blue Devils (3-0-1) to a 1-1 draw at Koskinen Stadium on Tuesday night. The match lasted 3:45 minutes and consisted of two separate lightning delays.

How it happened:

The Blue Hose came out of the gate aggressive in the opening minutes. At the 8:38 mark PC had an excellent opportunity as Mathias Mikalsen made a cross to Nemanja Zivanovic, Zivanovic took the shot that ended up being blocked by the Blue Devil defender.

PC had another opportunity on a run out at the 16:30 mark but the cross attempt was blocked and Duke gained control back.

Things picked up for the Blue Hose on the offensive end as they earned a free kick from just outside the box at the 31:45 mark. The Blue Devils goal keeper saved the shot and PC garnered back to back corner kicks off the opportunity. PC was unable to capitalize on the chance.

Duke’s only real scoring threat came at the 40:17 mark of the period as PC goal keeper Connor Behrend had to come up with a save to keep the Blue Devils off the board.

Following two separate lightning delays, one before the second half started and another 10 minutes into the second half the Blue Devils would take their first lead at 1-0. Following a Blue Hose yellow card Duke was set up with a free kick from just outside the box which they were able to put through the net for the goal.

PC was able to tie the match at 1-1 at the 63:33 mark. A red card issued to the Blue Devils inside the box led to the PC penalty kick which was converted by Mikalsen.

After the PC goal tied the match 1-1 the rest of the way was very defensive. The remaining 27 minutes of regulation was played without any goals scored despite both teams having ample opportunity to score.

In the first golden goal overtime period the Blue Hose started and attacked in the opening minute but were denied. The majority of the period was played with Duke on the offensive but the Blue Hose were able to hold Duke out of the net.

The second overtime also came to an end without either team scoring. Duke had several opportunities but Behrend’s fantastic game kept the Blue Devils out of the net.

Coaches Quote:

Coach Potters level of excitement for his team’s performance: “Really proud of the guys to come back and fight after going a man down,” said Coach Jonathan Potter. “To have grit and fight against a tough Duke team and to have the determination to get back into the game, I think the players are disappointed we could not do more to win the game. I am super proud of our guys to come back and get a point on the road.”

Did the lightning delays helped or hurt the team: “The boys are strong mentally,” said Coach Potter. “We were loose, I think it helped us and I don’t think it had much effect on the game. That is a credit to our older players for keeping the team focused during those breaks.”

Player of the game:

C. Behrend – The senior goal keeper played his best game of the season. He was in goal for all 110 minutes and recorded his season high of eight saves against nine shots on goal.

Game Notes:

- This was the fourth meeting between the two schools and the Blue Hose improve to 0-3-1 in those meetings.

- The Blue Devils were ranked number 16 by TopDrawerSoccer and number 25 by Soccer America while they were receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

- Behrend saved a season high eight goals in the match.

- Freshman M. Mikalsen scored his first career goal in the game, a PK that tied the match in the 64th

- There were 44 fouls called in the match, 25 on PC and 19 on Duke.

Up Next:

The Blue Hose travel to Greensboro on Saturday, September 9 for a 7 p.m. showdown with the UNCG Spartans.