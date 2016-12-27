It's tournament time

Update: Clinton 61, BL 44. Plays Aiken on Wednesday. Clinton High’s 6-1 boys basketball team goes in search of a tournament championship starting tonight in Batesburg-Leesville.

The Red Devils will play in the Bennie Bennett Tournament, named for the late superintendent of Newberry County schools who died in a traffic accident. Bennett played basketball in college.

Clinton will play tonight (Dec. 27) at 7:30 pm against Batesburg-Leesville. Win, and the Devils play the winner of Aiken-River Bluff at 7:30 Wednesday. Lose, and the Devils play the loser of Aiken-River Bluff at 6 pm Wednesday.

The Newberry Bracket of this tournament plays at Newberry High School, wrapping up on Thursday.

The Clinton girls are playing this morning (Dec. 27) in the second annual Raider Rumble Tournament at Laurens District High School. The Red Devils will play York at 5:30 pm, and on Wednesday will play Brookland-Cayce at 6:30 pm. The Lady Raiders are playing host to this tournament at LDHS, and it will wrap up on Thursday.

The Laurens boys team will play in the C. Dan Joyner Poinsetta Classic in Greenville this week.

UPCOMING: Jan. 3, Clinton plays at High Point Academy; Jan. 6 at Chapman (first region game); Jan. 10 hosting Mid-Carolina; and Jan. 13 at Newberry.

http://newberryobserver.com/news/7043/dr-bennie-bennett-remembered-as-ma...

http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/newberryobserver/obituary.aspx?pid=1796...