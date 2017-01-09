It's raining points

PHOTOS: For the second season, Clinton followed a good performance with a letdown. Last season the Red Devils beat Laurens, then lost - tho in a close game - to Greer. Freiday, Clinton followed a respectable game against Laurens with a fall-flat showing at home against Greer.

The 2-1 Yellowjackets had their way, 41-0, against the Red Devils on a night marked by a halftime downpour. A storm cell moved through after a beautiful late summer sunset greeted both teams warming up on Richardson Field at Wilder Stadium. Kris Holmes and Mark Wise combined for just over 160 yards on the ground for Clinton, but none of them were easy against the 2-1, Class 4A Yellowjackets. Clinton had no passing game, especially after the rain when the ball went slick. Clinton's defense surrendered its 3rd touchdown with 35 seconds left in the first half, and things never got any better for the Red Devils.

"We got our butts whipped. Snowballed on us in the second half. We did not play consistent," Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb said. "Not the outcome we wanted, but I still believe in this team."

Clinton, 0-2, looked "real chaotic" on defense, Webb said. "There's things we can fix, we just gotta get better."

The Red Devils are at home Friday against Aiken, a team Clinton lost to, 14-7, last season. Abbeville, the two-time defending state champion in Class 2A, is after that, on the road, followed by a home game against Chesnee.